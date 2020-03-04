DENHAM SPRINGS -- Mighty Moms is reaching out to those affected by the recent Tennessee tornado that has claimed two dozen lives and left dozens of others unaccounted for.
The local non-profit food pantry is currently collecting sleeping bags, tents, and other supplies to assist the ongoing recovery effort in Nashville, which experienced significant tornado damage in the hours before dawn on Tuesday, March 3.
Supplies and other donations can be brought to Mighty Moms’ office at Abundant Life Church, located at 206 Edgewood Drive in Denham Springs. The donations can be brought between the hours of 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
Mighty Moms co-founders Beth McCormick and Dawn Birdsong will bring the supplies to The Bridge Ministry, a non-profit organization in Nashville, to be distributed “in a few weeks.”
McCormick and Birdsong are friends of Candy Christmas, founder and executive director of The Bridge Ministry who helped the Mighty Moms co-founders “figure out the ins and outs of the non-profit world” when they started in 2010.
“Ask your friends, family and groups to chip in and let’s get some supplies to them,” Mighty Moms said in a Facebook post.
The supplies will be much-needed.
Severe storms and at least one tornado slammed through central Tennessee on Tuesday, killing 24 people and wrecking hundreds of buildings, according to a report by CNN. Initial surveys indicated EF-3 tornado damage in East Nashville, Nashville's Donelson neighborhood and in Mt. Juliet, a town about 20 miles east of Nashville, the National Weather Service said.
“It's a tragic day in our state,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee told reporters in CNN’s report. “It's heartbreaking.”
Putnam County officials have said they are working to locate 77 people who are unaccounted for, CNN reported.
For more information on bringing supplies to Mighty Moms, call the organization’s office at (225) 435-9195 or email McCormick at beth@mightymoms.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.