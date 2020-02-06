Oak Point Fresh Market is joining the effort to “Give Voice, Healing, and Security” to abused and neglected children in Louisiana.
The family-owned supermarket recently raised $7,125 for Child Advocacy Services (CAS), a non-profit umbrella agency that provides services through the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) programs, among other services.
To raise the money, the Sumich Family invited customers to make donations when checking out at their store locations in Watson and Central. The stores also displayed Child Advocacy Services’ “Bag Child Abuse” reusable shopping totes.
Along with the donations, Oak Point offered a grant toward services for children as a match for the funds raised by their employees and customers.
In a press release announcing the donation, Summer Orges, whose family has owned the store since 1956, said the “entire Oak Point team, as well as the community, came together to support CAS’s mission.” She also called the entire experience “a privilege” and thanked the public many times over for its support.
“We expected our community to show the same incredible generosity they have in the past, but we were blown away by the outpouring of excitement amongst our team and customers,” Ogres said. “It has truly been a blessing to see our community excited to help their most vulnerable members.”
Founded in 1992, the stated mission of CAS is to “Give Voice, Healing, and Security to children.” The organization offers advocacy, clinical services, and prevention education for children and families in 10 parishes, including Ascension, Assumption, East and West Feliciana, Livingston, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, and Tangipahoa parishes.
In 2019, CAS served 550 children through the CASA program, thanks to the work of 212 volunteers who logged more than 9,700 volunteer hours. The CAC program provided 662 forensic interviews for children and 663 hours of counseling to children and families.
Anyone interested in supporting Child Advocacy Services or becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), contact Stephanie Breeden at sbreeden@childadv.net or call (225) 791-3136.
