Robots collided inside Denham Springs High’s Hornsby Gym when the school hosted the Dow Red Stick Rumble on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Hundreds of students on 20 teams from Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi competed in the event, which was sponsored by Dow Chemical and the Livingston Parish school system.
During the Dow Red Stick Rumble, FIRST® Robotics Competition teams competed for the Red Stick Rumble Trophy.
FIRST® is a global robotics community preparing young people for the future and the world's leading youth-serving nonprofit advancing STEM education.
The competition has been held annually since 2013 and has brought in thousands of students from across the south, inspiring them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and robotics.
Attendees were able to watch the competition and tour the Red Stick Rumble pits where all the teams work to prepare and repair their robots.
“There’s nothing like seeing students excited about STEM. Classroom learning is important, but students who are part of a robotics team are learning real world skills like design, manufacturing, and programming that can’t be taught through a textbook or a lecture,” said Michael Simmons, director of the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center.
