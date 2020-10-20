ALBANY -- Royanne Kropog slowly lifted the 64-year-old magazine out of the glass display case, careful not to fray any of the faded pages.
More than six decades after Freedom Fighters stormed the streets of Hungary hoping to vanquish their communist oppressors, Kropog held in her hands an October 1956 edition of Life Magazine, one of several authentic pieces of history on display inside the Hungarian Settlement Museum in Albany.
Titled “Hungary’s Fight for Freedom,” the special report featured a series of black-and-white photographs illustrating the harrowing scenes of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution, an overlooked footnote in history that many believe ultimately led to the toppling of the all-powerful Soviet Union.
Pictures depicted the destruction of the brief revolt, which lasted less than 20 days in favor of the Soviets, who after a quick retreat returned to Hungary heavily armed — and angry.
Photos showed tanks rolling onto the streets of Budapest, bodies lying on sidewalks, women and children holding guns, protesters gathered around statues, and crumbling buildings torn apart from the blasts.
Kropog delicately flipped through the pages of the magazine, somehow still bound together after so many years.
“It was some heck of a time,” she said while looking at the pictures.
It was also an important time, history has shown, and Royanne and her husband Alex, who serve as caretakers of the Hungarian Settlement Museum, are looking to celebrate this critical moment throughout this month.
The Hungarian Settlement Museum, dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, is offering discounted admission to visitors in the second half of October to commemorate the 64th anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956.
Located at 27455 LA Hwy. 43, the museum will offer half-price admission on Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 27. Docents will be giving museum tours throughout each day, with hours of operation running from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Half-price admission for the museum is $4 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and veterans, $2 for children 18-8, and free for children younger than 7.
Due to reopening guidelines from the coronavirus pandemic, visitors will be required to wear masks, maintain social distance, and have fever checks before entering.
Sponsored by the Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, the special discount invites people to learn about a revolution that took place more than 60 years ago, one in which Hungarians rallied against poverty, Russian control, religious persecution, and the Communist party.
At the time, Hungary was part of the “Communist Block Countries” that were under the rule of the Soviet Union, which grew mightily in power following World War II. In a recent guest column for The Daily Star in Hammond, Alex described the event as “a spontaneous country-wide revolution by young people… without leaders.”
“Hungarians saw their neighbor Austria independent and booming,” Alex wrote. “Hungary’s stalled industrial programs and their acute shortage of goods assisted in the unrest. Hungarian youth were drenched with Communist propaganda, but the Hungarians were not free – it didn’t make sense to them.”
The Hungarian revolt began in a coffee house as a student protest and eventually swept over the country, with workers, women, children, and others joining the cause. Royanne, who dedicated an entire chapter in her book “The Story of Árpádhon: Hungarian Settlement, Louisiana 1896-2006” to the revolution, wrote the following passage to describe the start of the revolt:
“A general demonstration was called for the 23rd of October by students in Budapest. The spirit of freedom was contagious. They could taste freedom. It gave them the courage they needed at this crucial time of great peril. On October 23, 1956, these young workers, intellectuals, and college students rebelled against the community regime in Hungary. It all boiled over into a serious, country-wide revolt. A full-fledged revolution ensued against the Soviety army.”
Without any real military equipment, the revolters had to make do with what they had, throwing rocks, bottles, and Molotov cocktails filled with flammable fluids that “did their damage,” Royanne wrote. They fought with their “bare fists” and had to be “smarter and quicker,” using stealth to “surprise and ambush.”
Children as young as 10 even joined the rebellion, pouring soapy liquid on the black top streets to make them impassable for the Russian tanks.
“They were all tired of being under some other country’s thumb,” Royanne said of the revolters. “They wanted freedom.”
Though the Hungarian rebels had their oppressors on the ropes in the beginning, the Soviet army returned in full force, bringing 15 divisions, heavy artillery, and more than 6,000 tanks.
By Nov. 10, 1956, the revolution was over, the revolters overthrown.
“The tanks came in,” Alex said, “and that was the end of it.”
Though final figures differ, Alex said as many as 2,500 Hungarians perished in the revolution and possibly more.
Some 200,000 Hungarians ultimately fled the country after the Soviets regained control. Of that total, 40,000 came to the U.S., with 104 arriving in New Orleans.
Eventually, 14 “Freedom Fighters” settled in the Hungarian Settlement in Albany. Their names are displayed in the museum inside a glass case dedicated to the revolution.
One of those was Kálmán Szűcs, Royanne’s first husband who worked as a draftsman for the Louisiana Land and Exploration Company in Hammond before passing away in 1977. A college student at the time, Szűcs was there for the entire revolution and eventually relayed his memories of the conflict to his wife.
“At first he didn’t want to talk about it, but then when he started talking, it just fell out of him,” Royanne recalled. “Some of his good friends were killed here, which made him even angrier. But those feelings against the Soviets had been festering for a long, long time.”
Despite the revolution not achieving its initial goal of freedom — the Soviets quickly regained control after rolling in with tanks and other military equipment — Alex said, “The world took notice of what was going on.”
Though public discussion about the revolution was suppressed in Hungary for more than 30 years, the rebellion is believed to have exposed the weaknesses of Eastern European communism, which was ultimately overthrown.
In 1989, Hungarian leaders declared Oct. 23 a national holiday in celebration of those who rose against tyranny. It is still celebrated to this day, Alex said.
“Over time, this has proven to be the impetus for really knocking out communism,” he said.
Along with displays of other aspects of Hungarian culture, the Hungarian Settlement Museum has pieces dedicated to the 1956 revolution for people to view and discuss.
For more information, call (225) 294-5732 or (225) 610-7474. Additional information can be found by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com.
