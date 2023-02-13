Southeastern Computer Science Department to present first industry connect lecture of the semester

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Computer Science is hosting the first spring Industry Connect Distinguished Lecture Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. Joanna Olszewska of Intelligent Vision Systems will present “Developing Intelligent Vision Softwares” via Google Meet.

 Photo from Southeastern Louisiana University

Delivered as a webinar via google meet, the free lecture will be available for live viewing in the Envoc Innovation Lab, located in room 2026 in the Computer Science and Technology Building.

