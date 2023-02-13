Southeastern Computer Science Department to present first industry connect lecture of the semester

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Department of Computer Science and ACM’s Women in Computing are hosting the first of the spring Industry Connect Distinguished Lectures Feb. 16, at 4 p.m.
Delivered as a webinar via google meet, the free lecture will be available for live viewing in the Envoc Innovation Lab, located in room 2026 in the Computer Science and Technology Building.
Guest speaker Joanna Olszewska will present the free lecture titled “Developing Intelligent Vision Softwares.”
Olszewska is a British computer scientist who leads research in algorithms and softwares for Intelligent Vision Systems. She is a member of IEEE Global Initiative for Ethical Considerations in Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems.
Olszewska has served as a panel speaker at the University of Edinburgh Union Debate on “The Future of AI,” has given talks at the University of Cambridge, at conferences and events, as well as interviews for the BBC Lunch Time “Women in Engineering” program. Olszewska has received several awards, including the Silver Medal for her lectures on the Moodle e-learning platform, and she has authored more than 70 peer-reviewed publications.
For those unable to attend the live viewing, all are invited to join in via Google Meet. To be added to the RSVP list for the Google Meet webinar, email industryconnect@southeastern.edu.
In addition to the Industry Connect Distinguished Lecture, ACM-W is also hosting a Women in STEM panel on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. Scheduled in the iHub in Sims Memorial Library, the panel is primarily for those in or considering majors in biology, chemistry, physics, industrial and engineering technology, computer science and mathematics.
Topics of interest will include stereotypes, career planning, finding mentors, and work/life balance. For those unable to attend, a virtual option is available.
