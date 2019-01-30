Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated the life and legacy of the late Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with a memorial march and remembrance program on Monday, Jan. 28.
The event was open to the public and featured remarks by outgoing Chairman of the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors Alejandro “Al” Perkins, a partner at Hammonds, Sills, Adkins, and Guice law firm who is also an adjunct professor at Southern University Law Center.
In addition to his leadership in the legal community, Perkins is a Louisiana Arts and Science Museum Board Member, National Annual Fund Chair for Xavier University, Vice President of the Xavier University Alumni Association-Baton Rouge Chapter, and a lifetime member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
The program began with a candlelight processional, which started outside of the Pennington Student Activity Center at the walkway underpass. The ceremony concluded with a program in the Student Union Theatre that included Perkins’ remarks and reflection on King’s life and impact.
The event was sponsored by the Kappa Nu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and Southeastern’s Office of Multicultural and International Student Affairs.
