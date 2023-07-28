Two representatives of Southeastern Louisiana University have been selected for the University of Louisiana System Management and Leadership Institute.

Manager of Student Employment and Internship Development for Career Services Craig Marinello and Interim Honors Director and Center for Faculty Excellence Multimedia Communication Specialist Amber Narro, will take part in the two-semester program for faculty and staff who aspire to broaden academic, professional or administrative leadership roles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.