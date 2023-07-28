Two representatives of Southeastern Louisiana University have been selected for the University of Louisiana System Management and Leadership Institute.
Manager of Student Employment and Internship Development for Career Services Craig Marinello and Interim Honors Director and Center for Faculty Excellence Multimedia Communication Specialist Amber Narro, will take part in the two-semester program for faculty and staff who aspire to broaden academic, professional or administrative leadership roles.
In the Office of Career Services, Marinello manages the Handshake job portal and networking app assisting students, alumni, employers, faculty and staff with activation, posting jobs/internships, creating events, career exploration, applying for positions, hiring strategies, and interactions between Southeastern’s talent and employers’ opportunities.
He co-produces and manages multiple annual career-related events across campus, including part-time job and internship fairs, the annual Career Fair, Teacher Fair, BizConnect, and TechConnect.
A resident of Covington, Marinello also coaches students daily on internships, resume development and reviews, interviewing, full/part-time job searches, career advice, using CS employment and interview platforms, and student projects.
A resident of Ponchatoula, Narro is an educator with approximately 20 years of teaching experience. She is known for her expertise in communications. Narro hosts a radio talk show on KSLU 90.9 FM called “Point of View,” where she interviews community leaders and volunteers.
She is a freelance web designer and writer, and her research interests include public relations in healthcare and politics and use of technology in communication. She has 13 publications and 23 national presentations to her credit, has participated in six panel presentations, and has received over $210,000 in grant funding.
The Universities of Louisiana Management and Leadership Institute launched in 2017. The nine-month institute immerses participants in rigorous programming designed to gain a deeper understanding for effective leadership in higher education. Throughout the two semesters, members visit each of the nine universities and ultimately produce a group project that addresses some of the challenges of higher education.
