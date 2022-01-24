Southeastern’s Department of Industrial and Engineering Technology receives donation

Southeastern’s Department of Industrial and Engineering Technology has received a $25,000 contribution from Turner Industries to establish The Turner Industries Endowed Scholarship to benefit students in disciplines offered by the department.
Beginning in 2022, a $1,000 scholarship will be available to a student selected by the faculty annually.
Recently, President and CEO of Turner Industries Stephen Toups visited Southeastern’s Science and Technology Building to meet faculty and students and learn firsthand the offerings available to students in the department. Pictured from left are Southeastern President John L. Crain and Toups.
Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Turner Industries provides turnkey services and solutions to the companies that produce fuel, energy, and products essential to modern life.
With four main division lines – Construction, Maintenance and Turnarounds, Fabrication, and Equipment and Specialty Services – Turner Industries employees work across the United States for clients around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.