Southeastern’s Livingston Center to host community breakfast

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Livingston Center will host a community breakfast on Tuesday, July 30, beginning at 8 a.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
Interim Director Krystal Hardison said the event is intended to re-introduce the center to the people of Livingston Parish. With plans of rebooting course offerings and expanding adult education, Hardison said the event will also highlight Southeastern@Livingston, an expanded array of programming to promote life-long learning in Livingston Parish.
The Livingston Center opened in 2005 as a cooperative venture between Southeastern and the Livingston Parish Public Schools system to increase educational opportunities in the parish. Many general education courses, foundation courses and science labs are offered at the Livingston Center.
In partnership with the school system and the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office, guests at the event are encouraged to bring school supplies to donate to the “Assess the Need” program. Assess the Need is a parish-wide school supply drive sponsored by Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor in partnership with area businesses and media outlets.
All donated school supplies will be distributed to children in the Livingston Parish school system who have been identified in need of assistance.
“Although the event is free, we would love to have everyone bring some items to donate,” Hardison said.
The center is located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. For more information, contact Hardison at (225) 665-3303.
