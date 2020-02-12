David Armand, assistant professor of creative writing at Southeastern Louisiana University, was recently named the University of Louisiana System’s Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year.
An award-winning novelist, Armand was recognized at the UL System’s “For Our Future” conference held in Monroe.
The University of Louisiana System’s Outstanding Faculty Award is intended to recognize superior accomplishments in teaching, research, and public service, said UL System Communication Director Katelyn Wilkerson in a press release.
“David Armand was selected from a highly eligible pool of nominees for his exemplification of the qualities of an outstanding faculty member,” Wilkerson said.
A native of Folsom and resident of Hammond with both undergraduate and graduate degrees in English from Southeastern, Armand is the author of three novels, two books of poetry, and a memoir based on the mental health struggles of his mother. He is slated to release another novel later this year.
Armand has spoken at a number of universities as a visiting writer, including James Madison University, Southeast Missouri State University, and the Mississippi University for Women, where students studied Armand’s work and attended readings and workshops that he conducted.
Armand served as Writer-in-Residence at Southeastern from 2017-2019 and has been recognized as a “Gambit Magazine” “40 Under 40” recipient.
In 2016, Armand was honored with Southeastern’s President’s Award for Artistic Activity, the Southeastern Faculty Senate President’s Award, and was named the St. Tammany President’s Artist of the Year.
His first novel, “The Pugilist’s Wife,” earned the George Garrett Fiction Prize, and his second novel, “Harlow,” was listed on Amazon’s best novels about dysfunctional families.
Armand has been recognized by reviewers as an up-and-coming Southern author whose works have been compared to William Faulkner, Flannery O’Connor, and Cormac McCarthy. He draws heavily from his experiences in south Louisiana in his work.
In addition to “The Pugilist’s Wife” and “Harlow,” his works include the novel “The Gorge,” the memoir “My Mother’s House,” and the book of poetry “The Deep Woods.”
The University of Louisiana System is the state’s largest higher education system, with more than 92,000 students enrolled at Grambling, Louisiana Tech, McNeese, Nicholls, Northwestern, Southeastern, UL Lafayette, ULM, and UNO.
