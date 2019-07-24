Michelle Childres Higginbotham, a native of Watson, was recently promoted to the Investigation Department at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility (WCCF) in Woodville, Miss., according to a press release.
WCCF is a maximum security facility that houses 950 male offenders. It is privately managed by the Management & Training Corporation (MTC) of Utah.
An MTC employee since January 2019, Higginbotham has worked as both a disciplinary clerk and mailroom clerk. She expressed excitement heading into her new position.
“I feel honored that I’ve been selected for this position,” Higginbotham said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to being part of the positive changes taking place under Warden Scott Middlebrooks’ leadership.”
A 1988 graduate of Live Oak High, Higginbotham is the daughter of the late Michael and Sandy Childres. She is the mother of Ashleigh Higginbotham of Alabama and Brittany Higginbotham Gardner of Louisiana. Her uncle, Henry Childres, still lives in Watson across from the high school.
