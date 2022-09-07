A $1 million lottery ticket was sold in Livingston Parish.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 2:16 pm
A $1 million lottery ticket was sold in Livingston Parish.
Whitehall Grocery Hardware, located off Highway 22 in Maurepas, announced on social media that a winning lottery ticket was sold at the store on Labor Day.
“WINNER WINNER! It has been confirmed that a winning powerball ticket was sold at our store on Labor Day!” Whitehall Grocery Hardware said on its Facebook page.
The winning Powerball numbers were 04, 07, 32, 55, and 64 along with a Powerball of 25.
The odds of hitting five numbers in the Powerball are 1 in 11,688,054, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.
A winning ticket worth $50,000 was also sold on Labor Day at Love’s Travel Spot in Greenwood, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced.
