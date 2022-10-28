AT&T adds cell tower in French Settlement to boost network speeds

Officials from AT&T, Livingston Parish, and the Village of French Settlement pose for a photo following the unveiling of a new cell tower in the rural community.

 Photo submitted

A new cell tower was unveiled in French Settlement this week, with officials saying it will enhance the rural community’s coverage with “faster, more reliable wireless service.”

Representatives from AT&T, Livingston Parish, and the Village of French Settlement gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 140-foot tower. Officials said it will boost network speeds for customers and first responders and also provide better access to mobile internet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.