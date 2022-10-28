AT&T adds cell tower in French Settlement to boost network speeds

A new cell tower was unveiled in French Settlement this week, with officials saying it will enhance the rural community’s coverage with “faster, more reliable wireless service.”
Representatives from AT&T, Livingston Parish, and the Village of French Settlement gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 140-foot tower. Officials said it will boost network speeds for customers and first responders and also provide better access to mobile internet.
“We’ve added a new cell tower to enhance the area’s coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service,” AT&T said in a statement. “Our investment is helping improve internet access and ensuring customers get the most out of their mobile devices.”
The latest cell tower continues AT&T’s investment in Louisiana, which surpassed $1.1 billion in wireless and wireline networks from 2019-21, the company said. Of that total, $175 million has been spent in the Baton Rouge area.
In January, AT&T expanded its fiber network in Denham Springs, making fiber available to more than 500 residential and small business locations on the northern side of the city and further north in Livingston Parish.
“Year after year, AT&T is making investments in our community to ensure access to modern, reliable communication services, and this work is critical for area businesses, residents, and first responders,” Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said in a statement.
Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder also applauded AT&T for the network expansion.
“We applaud this work by AT&T, and there is no question that the expansion and enhancement of modern communication networks in Louisiana is another example of the benefits of policies that keep our state open for investment in communities across Louisiana,” Schexnayder said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.