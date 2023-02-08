In the ongoing debate on what materials should be accessible to minors in public libraries, Attorney General Jeff Landry said parents should have more control over what their children can check out, decrying what he deemed the “sexually explicit material” available in public libraries.
Flanked by parents and lawmakers, Landry told reporters in a press conference Tuesday that his office has received numerous calls about the “inappropriate” material children have “unfettered, unrestricted” access to in public libraries.
Landry and two legislators — Sen. Heather Cloud, R-Ville Platte, and Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Carencro — said they are pushing for laws that would allow parents to limit what materials their children can access in libraries, both in the physical collection and online.
“This is not a political issue,” Landry said. “This is about giving parents and officials the tools they requested to protect Louisiana’s children from sexually explicit material that is inappropriate for their age.”
During the press conference, Landry, a candidate for governor, also released the 54-page report titled “Protecting Innocence,” which he said his office has spent months working on. He described it as a “thorough examination on the state of public libraries, the access children currently have to material that is far from age-appropriate, and potential solutions that citizens may take to protect children’s innocence.”
The report includes links to public library policies, sample letters for writing lawmakers, model legislation, and excerpts from books Landry said contain inappropriate material for children. The report is available to those ages 18 and older and can be found at www.AGJeffLandry.com/ProtectingInnocence.
“Let me be clear so there is zero confusion: Nowhere in this report do we call for the censoring or banning of books,” Landry said. “This is about what’s appropriate for children. This is about giving parents the ability to control the information that their children see or have access to in public libraries.”
And like the previous program, Landry’s “Protecting Innocence” report drew criticism.
On its website, the Louisiana Library Association (LLA), the state's leading membership organization for librarians and library workers, said it is "untrue" that public libraries provide minors with unrestricted access to sexually explicit materials. The association said that librarians serve "with professional integrity" and cited their professional training in policy development, "including material review and selection."
"Louisiana public libraries have policies and protections in place that enable parents to make good choices for their children," the association said.
In their statement, LLA officials said Landry's office did not contact the association prior to the report's release, adding that, "We would have welcomed the opportunity to share about library policy and practices and to dialogue with the Attorney General on this topic."
The association called the report's proposal solution "a solution to a nonexistent problem," later adding that "passing laws mandating what is already a common practice is unnecessary and redundant."
"All public library policies in general - and collection development policies in particular - are created to be affirmative of human and civil rights," the association said. "Our collection policies are designed to represent the views, needs, and interests of all of our stakeholders."
Odoms said that, though parents should determine what material is appropriate for their children, politicians do not have the right “to determine what we read or which ideas we can access.”
“[Tuesday’s] proposals would empower state and local officials to pick and choose what material is ‘sexually explicit’ and, therefore, restricted or removed from circulation entirely. In any government censorship regime, there are winners and losers,” Odoms said.
“And it is not lost on anyone that the vast majority of titles and authors criticized by the Attorney General today are by and about people of color, women, and the LGBTQ+ community.”
During the press conference, Cloud said she had already filed legislation on the issue. She said her proposal includes the potential for parish governments to withhold funding for their libraries that do not comply.
The pre-filed legislation, if adopted, would mandate that all libraries establish, develop and institute a policy to limit the access of minors to sexually explicit materials.
When explaining her reasons for the legislation, Cloud said online streamers such as Netflix, movie theaters and video games have age restrictions for certain content and that libraries should, as well.
“We don’t want to limit access to materials,” Cloud said. “We want them to be checking out and viewing materials that are age appropriate.”
Landry’s report included nine books that contain sexually explicit material and are available “in one or more public libraries” in Louisiana, though no individual library or library system was singled out. The second half of the report contains “extremely graphic sexual content” Landry said are found in the books.
The books — which the Louisiana Library Association said in its statement were written for adults and teens — are:
-- “Fun Home” by Alison Bechdel
-- “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe
-- “Breathless” by Jennifer Niven
-- “The Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison
-- “Blankets” by Craig Thompson
-- “The ‘V’ Word” by Amber Keyser
-- “Jack of Hearts” by L.C. Rosen
-- “All Boys Aren't Blue” by George M. Johnson
-- “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
The placement of certain books in public libraries has been an ongoing discussion across the country over the last few years. That debate found its way to Livingston Parish last summer when a Library Board of Control member proposed the board look into “book content.”
During a July meeting Erin Sandefur, who later resigned from the board after being temporarily appointed to the Livingston Parish Council, proposed the board “look into” books that may contain sexually explicit content some considered “too strong” for children.
The suggestion drew backlash from most who attended the meeting, with many describing it as a way to keep books pertaining to sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues off shelves. But others argued parents should have a greater say in what materials are available to children in public libraries, similar to the sentiments Landry expressed Tuesday.
The board picked up the debate in subsequent meetings and is expected to again in the future.
In August, the Livingston Parish Council, at the recommendation of Parish President Layton Ricks, formally asked the Livingston Parish Library to reclassify books “of a sexual nature.” And it appears the council will pick up the conversation again.
Following Landry’s press conference, Livingston Parish Councilman Garry Talbert said he added an item to Thursday’s council agenda asking the library director, Giovanni Tairov, to explain “steps we’ve taken to proactively limit access to explicit materials without parental consent.”
In his social media post, Talbert said he is behind efforts to let parents determine their child’s access to explicit material, adding that he supports legislation “that will give parish governments more control over their libraries.”
“Some will say this effort is about censorship, bigotry, and ‘banning books,’” Talbert said. “That’s not true. This is about protecting kids and empowering parents.”
Thursday’s published agenda said the council would receive an, “Update from Library Director Giovanni Tairov on the procedures Livingston Parish Libraries are following to protect children from sensitive materials.”
