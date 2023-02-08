Attorney General Jeff Landry

Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks in December 2022.

 David Gray | The News

In the ongoing debate on what materials should be accessible to minors in public libraries, Attorney General Jeff Landry said parents should have more control over what their children can check out, decrying what he deemed the “sexually explicit material” available in public libraries. 

Flanked by parents and lawmakers, Landry told reporters in a press conference Tuesday that his office has received numerous calls about the “inappropriate” material children have “unfettered, unrestricted” access to in public libraries.

