Livingston Parish schools will soon get better network connectivity and internet access at a lower price.
During its March 17 meeting, the Livingston Parish School Board voted to award contracts that will double the district’s overall network connectivity and internet access at a savings of $7,000 per year.
Technology Director Carlos Williams said Conterra, Inc., will receive the network connectivity contract, which will double the district’s bandwidth for an additional $4,000 per year. The school system has worked with Conterra for the last few years, Williams said.
For internet service, the district will go with a new provider in EATEL, which will double the internet access for $11,000 less annually.
Both contracts are for two years, with an option for a one-year extension. The new contracts go into effect July 1.
“All told, twice as much access for [connectivity and internet] and a $7,000 per year savings to the district, which is not much, but when you get twice as much for less, that’s a pretty good deal,” Williams said.
To help with connectivity and internet costs, Williams said the district utilizes E-rate, a federal reimbursement program that provides discounts for telecommunications, internet access, and internal connections to eligible schools and libraries.
In Livingston Parish, 80 percent of the cost for access is covered through the E-rate program, Williams said.
“Because we use E-rate, this will save us $320,000 a year,” Williams said. “It’s a little bit more of an extensive process… but that’s why we go through it because it’s a substantial savings to the district.”
The Livingston Parish school system is made up of 43 school locations, four academic program centers, two administrative office centers, and one training center. There are roughly 50,000 computers in the district of 26,500 students and 3,300 employees.
In the local school system, all computers are connected to a school or office local area network (LAN). All LANs are connected in a hub-spoke topology, via a point to point fiber Wide Area Network (WAN), with the Livingston Parish School Board Office, which serves as the central “hub” for communication between buildings.
“We don’t have our own fiber link in all our schools, so we have to lease fiber from another company,” Williams explained during a Jan. 20 meeting.
When asked about switching to a new internet provider, Williams said he doesn’t have major concerns with EATEL after speaking with representatives in the Ascension Parish school system, which he described as “the district closest to us that mirrors our network pretty well.”
“There is a little bit of hesitation and fear when you go with a new provider… but the assurances are there,” Williams said.
“I don’t have any real concerns that [EATEL's] service over the course of the contract won’t be excellent, after talking with references and looking at the bandwidth provided.”
When asked about the short duration of the contracts, Williams explained that is due to the rapidly-changing landscape with technology.
“The reason we signed contracts like that is because it gives us some flexibility,” Williams said. “Technology is changing daily, so we don’t like to sign longer contracts that’ll lock us into service.”
