LIVINGSTON – Six witnesses opened the first day of testimony Wednesday, August 21, in the first-degree murder trial of Blayson Fife for the 2017 slaying of Rick McBride, 61, of Walker.
Assistant District Attorney Zach Daniels will continue to present his case Thursday before Judge Robert Morrison in 21st Judicial District Court.
Fife is accused of breaking into McBride’s Pine Park Street home, off of Glen Ellis Road in Walker, on July 22, 2017, while McBride was inside.
The Prairieville man either entered with a weapon or found one among McBride’s extensive gun collection and shot him, Daniels told the jury in his opening statement.
First-degree murder is the proper charge, Daniels said, because it occurred during the commission of a felony by Fife – aggravated burglary – the other charge he is on trial for.
The prosecutor called McBride’s death a “brutal example of the reality of our world.”
“There’s not just one world, but two worlds,” he said, one of people who go to work and earn a living and a second world of people “who take things by any means necessary.”
Daniels said during the night of July 21-22, 2017, “a visitor from the other world” came to McBride’s home.
He told the jury it will hear from Joe Baluch, who accompanied Fife in the burglary, but fled when he found McBride at home.
“This is a very large case,” Daniels said, and will include several other people.
But Fife had the “specific intent to kill,” Daniels said. “Intent can be formed in an instant.”
After he shot McBride, Fife left then returned to the home twice looking for weapons and money.
“The actions of Blayson Fife speaks louder than any witness,” he said.
Attorney Allen Harvey, of the Public Defender’s Office, representing Fife, told the jury that the burden of proof was on the state to prove its case “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
He said the state had to prove the aggravated burglary charge and prove that an intent to kill existed to prove first-degree murder, but there would be reasonable doubt by the end of the trial.
The witness on the stand the longest Wednesday was Dr. Karen Ross, deputy coroner with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, who testified to the results of her autopsy on McBride.
Four projectiles were recovered from McBride’s body, Ross said, with entrance wounds in the right upper chest, left upper chest, left lower trunk and back.
Asked if McBride had been in an emergency room with those wounds if he could have survived, Ross replied, “Unlikely.”
She also testified that McBride suffered from “severe heart disease,” but determined he died of “multiple gunshot wounds.”
Other witnesses who testified:
• Kenneth O’Bannion, McBride’s neighbor. He testified to becoming worried about McBride after he did not see him for two days.
When he went to McBride’s home, O’Bannion said he found the screen door and front door unlocked, which was unusual.
When he opened the door and started to go inside, he saw McBride’s body on the floor.
• Deputy Phillip Lent, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy on the scene testified he entered McBride’s home and found him on the floor with gunshot wounds.
He said he requested his supervisor, detectives and the coroner and helped secure the home.
• Lt. Calvin Bowden, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation supervisor. Bowden testified he oversaw the investigation that recovered a flashlight in the back yard and a lockbox along a tree line behind the home.
• Michelle Cazolin, State Police crime scene investigator. Cazolin testified to taking 73 photos entered as evidence and processing the crime scene at the request of the Sheriff’s Office.
Among the photos were some of McBride’s body with gunshot wounds, a broken window leading into a laundry room, where the flashlight and lockbox were recovered and a window frame in the master bedroom with a bullet hole.
• Jamie Berkman, McBride’s sister. Berkman, of Litchfield, Ill., testified she communicated with her brother daily and had come to Walker in 2016.
She said her brother was an avid gun collector. When Berkman and a friend were collecting McBride’s belongings, including weapons, she said she found a sawed-off shotgun that did not belong to him and gave it to the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.