Nearly six years ago, former Mayor Jimmy Durbin estimated the bonds used to build Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, an economic engine located in Denham Springs, could be paid off as early as 2021.
Durbin’s prediction was on the money.
On Monday, the Denham Springs Economic Development District adopted a resolution authorizing the full redemption of the Bass Pro bonds financed by sales tax revenues, meaning the bonds to build the outdoor sports paradise are officially paid off — 16 years ahead of schedule.
This authorization paves the way for increased tax revenue to funnel to local districts.
The original bonds were issued in 2007 to finance the Bass Pro retail store and all the infrastructure around it, “a pretty ambitious financing (method)” that was set for full redemption in 2037.
The bonds have been refinanced over the years, including in 2011, when flexibility was added to allow excess revenues to pay the debt more quickly as revenues exceeded early estimates.
Matt Kern of Jones Walker LLP, the firm that has served as bond counsel to the district, said the firm was informed earlier this year that the outstanding balance of the bonds was about $1.6 million and that they had enough money to pay them off early.
Kern said the expected redemption date for the bonds is Friday, Oct. 1.
“This would be the equivalent of making your final payment on your mortgage on your home way ahead of schedule,” said Council member Robert Poole, who has been involved in the project since the start.
Bass Pro’s tax increment financing (TIF) plan has been called “a model project” since its inception in 2007, when the district sold $50 million in bonds to be paid in 30 years. Those bonds helped develop the 75-acre district south of the Range Avenue-Interstate 12 interchange to build Bass Pro and the surrounding infrastructure.
To entice the unique store to locate in Livingston Parish, the city, sheriff’s office, school board, parish council, and Drainage District 1 all agreed to allow a portion of sales taxes collected from all stores within the district to go toward retiring the bonds that financed construction.
Poole said there was some debate as to whether the district should give up most of its tax revenue — about 72 percent — “for the purpose of debt service to attract a private business.”
But the flip side, he noted, was “we could have not done the TIF and got 100 percent of zero.” Prior to the project, the area was undeveloped with no commerce and produced only minimal property taxes.
“It was basically a pond adjacent to the interstate on wooded property — zero revenue,” Poole said. “So we could’ve got 100 percent of that, or we could’ve got the 28 percent that we got off of a sizable sum.”
More stores have opened up in the district since Bass Pro first welcomed shoppers in 2007, leading to estimates that the district could pay off the bonds much sooner than the original arrangement.
That is exactly the scenario that supporters of the project hoped for when they campaigned in 2005 for a rededication of sales taxes to enable the TIF plan to be implemented. An 84-percent majority of voters across Livingston Parish voted to support Bass Pro, according to an earlier report from The News.
“This has been a model project,” Kern said. “Anybody that comes to us to talk about TIF transactions, this is what we point them to. This is the most successful one in the state that I’m aware of.”
Poole said revenues from the district have been “consistently solid,” leading to estimates that the bonds would likely be paid off “significantly shorter” than the 30 years they were established for.
“It was never questionable as to whether or not we would be able to make accelerated payments,” Poole said.
With the bonds fully redeemed, Poole said the city will add around $1 million to its annual budget.
“This is a big deal,” Poole said.
Denham Springs officials lauded all those who have been involved with the project since the start, with many singling out Durbin, who has served as president of the Bass Pro Board.
Mayor Gerard Landry, who has been involved with the board for almost six years, praised the “phenomenal group of men and women” who made Monday’s outcome possible.
“There’s so many people involved in this whole thing from the very beginning that were instrumental and put a lot of hard work in making this thing what it is,” Landry said. “It was very difficult to get through the system, lawsuits were filed against them, and they fought very hard to make this happen, and it has been wildly successful.”
