DENHAM SPRINGS - In most cases, having a process extended can cause headaches.
However, when it comes to Hazard Mitigation Grant Project funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) - if they ask for clarification, it usually means success.
That's the information Mayor Gerard Landry delivered to a group of roughly 30 residents - and a wide variety of contractors who lined the walls - at the Livingston Parish Library's Denham Springs / Walker branch last Thursday. Denham was holding their second such informational meeting, in partnership with Quality Engineering and Surveying (QES), which provided guidelines on grant funding for mitigating homes against future floods.
The mitigation process through FEMA includes two types - elevation or reclamation. Elevation is a multi-step process that includes engineering and construction to raise your home to, or above, base flood elevation. While this version of elevation requires flood insurance to be kept on the property for the rest of its days, it does decrease the cost of that flood insurance.
On the other hand, mitigation can also take the form of reclamation - which means, simply, that the government buys the property, demolishes anything on it, and reclaims it as green space. The property will never again boast any type of construction unless released by the federal government
It, therefore, loses its tax value.
At the first meeting, Landry said around 40 residents showed up; 20 left the meeting with informational packets; and 10 applied. Those 10 sought elevation.
"We've had a request for clarification on all 10 projects," Landry beamed, "I'm told that's a good sign for these projects.
"There's still steps to take, but it means all of them are moving in the right direction."
The value of those grant dollars is about $1.4 million, which the mayor said helps the local economy - especially if homeowners use local engineering and contracting firms.
Quality Engineering and Surveying took the reigns after the mayor to give a brief overview of the mitigation process from both a grant process and a technical perspective.
Some of the points stressed by Gary O'Neal, who leads the hazard mitigation grant team at QES:
- Flood insurance must be kept on the home if elevated, although cost of insurance drops
- Mitigation must be cost effective for the federal government - meaning cost of grant must outweigh future disaster payouts
- 100% cost coverage for those in severe repetitive loss areas, match goes down from there. Not in a designated flood zone? Homeowner must come up with 25% match
- FEMA covers standard-grade materials. Example used was a porch to be elevated - FEMA would cover wood for the porch, homeowner must pay the difference if they want higher-grade materials.
- The costs related to elevating building additions or auxiliary structures is not included in the grant funding
If you are interested in the mitigation process, or want to apply, contact Denham Springs recovery coordinator Jeanette Clark at 225-667-8332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.