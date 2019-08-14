DENHAM SPRINGS - The table is set, now the city waits for the bulldozers to start demolition.
A brief conversation between the council members Tuesday night, surrounding a wide gap between the lowest bidder and the highest bidder for 'Wet' City Hall's demolition, ended in a unanimous vote to accept Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition, LLC as the firm to take down the 50-year old building.
Mayor Gerard Landry asked a representative from Forte & Tablada, the engineering firm who processed the bid for the city, if Nabors passed their vetting process. It was confirmed that they did.
The mayor asked after Nabors, who bid $56,749, came in so far under the highest bidder - Kort's Construction Services, Inc. at $329,500, and relatively low compared to several other bidders
The bids were:
- Kort's Construction Services, Inc.: $329,500
- Ashley Savarino Unlimited Construction, LLC: $132,000
- Lloyd D. Nabros Demolition, LLC: $56,749
- Salvage Nine - Ronald Jefferson: $91,910
- American Construction and Demolition Co., Inc.: $65,145
- Grant Mackay Company, Inc.: $109,750
- Hamp's Enterprises, LLC: $98,500
- LA Contracting Enterprise, LLC: $139,685.41
Mayor Landry said that city councilmen Lori Lamm-Williams and Jeff Welsey would be spearheading the project to revamp the area where 'Wet' City Hall once stood with a pavilion and other outdoor, community-based amenities.
A timeline is not yet in place for those additions as weather plays a factor in demolition.
