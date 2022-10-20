The Louisiana Public Service Commission has approved DEMCO’s new wholesale power contracts with NextEra Energy Marketing and Amite Solar, deals that officials said could save customers at least 10 percent on their monthly bills.
The new contracts will go into effect in spring 2024 after the current contract expires.
DEMCO serves more than 114,000 homes and businesses across a seven-parish region in the Baton Rouge area, with its largest customer base – roughly 45,000 – in Livingston Parish. DEMCO has another 35,000 customers in East Baton Rouge; 15,000 in Ascension; 5,000 in St. Helena; and a combined 11,000 in Tangipahoa and the Felicianas.
DEMCO, which says it supplies power to 500,000 people, currently purchases wholesale electricity from Cleco Power through a contract that expires March 31, 2024. However, DEMCO and Cleco have been at odds over the last year, with DEMCO launching a $30 million dispute with Cleco over alleged “imprudent” overcharges.
The new contracts, which the PSC approved unanimously, will go into effect April 1, 2024.
In a statement, Randy Pierce, DEMCO CEO and general manager, said the approval of the new contracts will “result in significant savings for DEMCO members.”
“As an electric distribution cooperative, DEMCO purchases power from other companies who sell wholesale power – we don’t make the electricity, we deliver it,” Pierce said. “Power supply cost is about 65% of the electric bill, so having access to competitive market prices and locking in those good rates in advance will be great for our members and the communities we serve.”
DEMCO officials said the cooperative received 95 qualifying bid proposals from 13 companies. Ultimately, DEMCO selected NextEra Energy Marketing, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, one of the largest energy companies in the world.
Under the new contract, Pierce said DEMCO will have the flexibility to benefit “from the most current wholesale market resources and can lock in annual rates when market conditions are favorable,” something it cannot currently do.
“DEMCO will be able to lock in annual rates well before the beginning of each year to reduce month-to-month power supply price fluctuations,” said Pierce. “As technology evolves and power markets change, we will be able to adapt to find the best rates for our members.”
DEMCO also entered into a fixed-price 25-year solar power-purchase agreement with Amite Solar to take all of the capacity and energy from a proposed 100 MW Amite Solar facility, which will be constructed in Tangipahoa Parish.
“Now that the contracts are certified, Amite Solar will continue moving forward with the development of the new solar facility, and in 2024 DEMCO can utilize green and modern energy as part of our power supply portfolio,” Pierce said.
Under the new contracts, Pierce said electricity rates could be cut by 10-15 percent on average, “with even higher savings possible during high-priced periods.”
“I want to thank the Public Service Commission for their leadership on this issue,” Pierce said. “They have helped lead the way to lower rates for people in our seven-parish service area.”
