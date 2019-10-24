DENHAM SPRINGS - While it was a little chilly and clouds marked the sky, warmth and hope reigned on a patch of dirt in central Denham Springs.
As recently as 2016, several buildings littered the spot on the north side of the Antique District, which was the site of Denham Springs Elementary since the 1950s. In August of 2016, the Great Flood pushed the school's residents to a temporary spot on Hatchell Lane.
And just two years later, FEMA gave the designation to the buildings as "substantially damaged," and the school system tore them down.
Thursday, school board officials, school board members, and Denham Springs Elementary staff took a step that would designate the 'beginning of the end' of the process, as ground was broken for the construction of the new campus which is slated to complete 18 months from now - in March 2021, with the hopes to open for students in the 2021-2022 school year.
"I owe a huge debt of gratitude to everyone here, and a lot of people who aren't," said Superintendent Joe Murphy.
Murphy has been involved with the process since the start, working directly with FEMA in the process of remediation, and then determining if the site was substantially damaged or not, and then the difficulty with flood insurance, and finally moving through the approval process for a new campus.
After Murphy and the board were told that the campus would be declared 'substantially damaged,' they decided to try to make a negative situation, into a positive one.
Thus, a new campus was designed with a two-story building and better flow of traffic to keep cars off of Highway 16.
But, for Denham Springs Elementary principal Gail DeLee, it's been about the journey and rising above, she said.
"You gain a little perspective," DeLee said with a laugh. "Suddenly the small stuff just doesn't really get to you."
She commended her students and teachers for making the best of the situation they were presented. Denham Springs Elementary has been housed at a temporary campus on Hatchell Lane, next to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, since October of 2016.
The Livingston Parish School Board approved the low bid from Blount General Contractors on Thursday for a new Denham Springs Elementary School. Jim Ziler, of Ziler & Associates, project architect, said Blount submitted a base bid of $15,690,000.
It also submitted an alternate bid of $368,000 for repairs to the multi-purpose building, the only building that remains at the Range Avenue campus.
This brought the Blount bid to a total of $16,058,000, Ziler said. The target date for completion is March 2021.
