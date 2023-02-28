A 51-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
A jury found Seaton Odell “Dale” Williams, of Denham Springs, guilty of first-degree robbery — a felony — during a trial before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in November, Perrilloux said in a statement.
Assistant District Attorney Greg Murphy represented the state.
The case against Williams goes back to Jan 25, 2022, when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at a Denham Springs convenience store.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that a man, wearing a face covering, entered the store with a handgun and demanded the employee empty the register. The employee complied, and the suspect fled the store, Perrilloux said.
At the same time, deputies were investigating another convenience store robbery that had occurred in Watson, and the suspect in that investigation shared the same description as the suspect in Denham Springs investigation.
Through eye-witness reports and video surveillance evidence, authorities identified Williams as the suspect, according to Perrilloux.
In the Watson robbery, a dark-colored vehicle and a driver were seen bringing Williams to the scene. The driver was identified as Rachel Araque, Williams’ girlfriend.
Authorities then interviewed Araque, who admitted to driving Williams to commit the robberies, Perrilloux said. She also gave detectives permission to search the vehicle, and they were able to find the weapon and face mask used in the robbery.
When law enforcement questioned Williams, he admitted to committing the robberies but claimed he could not completely remember them because he was using drugs at the time.
Eventually, Williams and Araque were both arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
Araque, who was charged with principal to armed robbery with a firearm, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.