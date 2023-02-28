Gavel

A 51-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

A jury found Seaton Odell “Dale” Williams, of Denham Springs, guilty of first-degree robbery — a felony — during a trial before Judge Jeffrey Johnson in November, Perrilloux said in a statement.

