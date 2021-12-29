LSU awarded 11 students with its University Medal for graduating with the highest undergraduate grade-point average in the class.
One of the recipients is from Livingston Parish. Kayla Anne Spearman, of Denham Springs, was named a University Medalist in the College of Humanities & Social Sciences at LSU’s fall 2021 graduation.
The University Medal is awarded to the undergraduate student (or students) graduating with the highest GPA, provided that the student (or students) earn all A-level grades and that more than 50 percent of the credits required for the degree have been earned at LSU. All grades earned will be used to determine medalists.
December 2021 University Medalists
E. J. Ourso College of Business
-- Thomas Brooks Bryan, FIN, Baton Rouge, LA
College of Engineering
-- Joseph E. Lahaye, CHE, Ville Platte
-- Brianna Robertson, EEC, Slidell, LA
-- Noah M., Smith, CHE, Birmingham, AL
College of Human Sciences & Education
-- Mallory Elise Casseri, KIN, Baton Rouge, LA
College of Humanities & Social Sciences
-- Dominic Michael Fantauzzo, GEOGA , Sarasota, FL
-- Christina Maria Ryan, SOCL, Mandeville, LA
-- Kayla Anne Spearman, COMD, Denham Springs, LA
College of Science
-- Jordyn Fong, BIOL, Slidell, LA
-- Jasmine Quilan Nguyen, BIOL, Baton Rouge, LA
-- Catherine Elizabeth Rockwell, BIOL, Mandeville, LA
