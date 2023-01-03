In a stunning turn of events, Dennis Perkins, the disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant at the center of a high-profile sex crimes case that has rocked Livingston Parish since his arrest more than three years ago, has accepted a plea deal with prosecutors.

Perkins, 47, pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes — including several that involved children — in 21st Judicial District Court on Tuesday, less than a week before his trial was scheduled to start.

The Attorney General's Office discusses the Dennis Perkins plea deal.

