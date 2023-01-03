In a stunning turn of events, Dennis Perkins, the disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant at the center of a high-profile sex crimes case that has rocked Livingston Parish since his arrest more than three years ago, has accepted a plea deal with prosecutors.
Perkins, 47, pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes — including several that involved children — in 21st Judicial District Court on Tuesday, less than a week before his trial was scheduled to start.
The plea deal means Perkins won’t stand trial and that his victims will be spared from having to relive what prosecutors have called “despicable” and “horrific” sex crimes.
Shackled at the wrists and ankles and dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Perkins walked into the courtroom at 10:38 a.m., escorted by two Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies. Speaking in a low voice, Perkins eventually pleaded guilty to various sex crimes before Judge Erika Sledge, with his admissions coming a little after 11 a.m.
Initially facing 78 charges, Perkins pleaded guilty to seven: one count of second-degree rape, two counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, one count of video voyeurism, one count of mingling of harmful substances, and two counts of production of child pornography.
In exchange for pleading guilty to those seven charges, all other charges against Perkins were dropped, Sledge said in court.
After pleading guilty, Perkins apologized for his actions and asked for forgiveness.
“Your honor, I don't know what to say, but I am sorry,” Perkins said in his lengthiest public comments since his arrest in October 2019. “To the families, the court, the community, my own family. I've spent more than three years living in a box. Jesus Christ has forgiven me and I'm grateful for that. And I hope and pray that anybody that this affected will also find forgiveness for me through Jesus Christ.”
Perkins, who had maintained his innocence until Tuesday, was set to stand trial Jan. 9, more than three years after his arrest. The trial had been postponed multiple times, and Perkins’ attorney had previously implied he would ask for another continuance.
But those plans were dashed in a last-minute plea agreement that Jarrett Ambeau, Perkins’ attorney, struck with the Attorney General’s Office, which prosecuted the case.
The plea deal did not stay secret for long: The Livingston Parish Courthouse buzzed with activity Tuesday after word got out of Perkins’ impending guilty admission, and dozens sat in the courtroom during the hour-long hearing as officials discussed terms of the deal.
Following Perkins’ guilty plea, Sledge sentenced him to a total of 100 years in prison. After issuing her sentence, Sledge said she hoped the conclusion of the case would help victims feel “peace and safety.”
“I know that this was a case that affected many people, and… I think it affected so many people because, Mr. Perkins, you presented yourself to the world as somebody who could be trusted… as a law enforcement officer,” Sledge said. “That’s what made it so egregious, because the face you presented was not who you were behind closed doors.”
As part of the plea deal, Perkins will have to serve the full sentence, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office.
“[On Tuesday], Dennis Perkins admitted to his despicable crimes and pleaded guilty in court,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry in a statement. “He not only waived any right to appeal, probation, or parole and any attempt to avoid conviction; but Mr. Perkins also spared the victims from reliving his horrific crimes during trial.”
Prosecutors said they spoke with victims before the plea deal was agreed upon, noting that the victims gave "their blessing" for the sentence.
One victim made an impact statement against Perkins in court, criticizing him for the way he “chose abuse” instead of protection and adding that she hopes he spends everyday worrying about his safety for his “sick, deplorable actions.”
“You will no longer have control over your victims anymore,” the woman said. “I’m so thankful to not have to sit in this courtroom with you and your attorney again. Have a nice life in prison.”
The plea deal marks the likely end to a case that has attracted attention in Louisiana and beyond. Perkins, a former commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, was arrested with his now ex-wife, Cynthia, a former middle school teacher, in October 2019 following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Following their arrest, authorities seized as many as “one million” digital files from the Perkins’ Denham Springs home, though prosecutors have said the bulk of their case relied on about 3,000 photos and videos.
Together, Dennis and Cynthia Perkins faced a combined 150 charges, which included first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, mingling harmful substances, and sexual abuse of an animal.
The Attorney General’s Office took over both cases after District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused his office from the investigation.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were originally set to stand trial as co-defendants until June 2021, when Sledge ruled in favor of a severance. That decision was later upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Cynthia Perkins, who was set to stand trial first, ultimately accepted a last-minute plea deal in exchange for agreeing to testify against her ex-husband. As part of the plea deal, Cynthia pleaded guilty to three sex-crimes – out of a possible 72 – before receiving a prison sentence of 41 years.
With Cynthia Perkins accepting a plea deal, prosecutors turned their attention to Dennis Perkins, who was slated to stand trial last May. But Sledge granted Ambeau two continuances so he could review hundreds of thousands of digital files, ultimately pushing the trial back to Jan. 9.
Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan said his team was ready to go to trial when Ambeau reached out about a possible plea deal last week. Though the agreement needed some “tinkering,” Milligan described it as a best-case scenario since, under the deal, Perkins will be behind bars and the victims and jurors won’t be subjected to the “very disturbing” evidence in this case.
“We felt satisfied that this accomplished justice and we were able to get a win without putting the victims and this entire community through the rigors of that trial,” Milligan said.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, Perkins’ former boss, issued a statement after Tuesday’s hearing, reiterating that his office “cooperated fully” with the investigation and that his prayers “continue to be with those impacted.”
“Today, victims in this case received some closure,” Ard said. “My goal has — and will always be — to protect victims’ rights & privacy. We all worked diligently to help maintain the integrity of the case in order to secure a successful prosecution & to provide closure for the victims. We cooperated fully and are glad to see justice prevail.”
