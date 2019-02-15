DENHAM SPRINGS – Complaints from residents over a multifamily development near their subdivision shows the need to revisit talks about zoning, according to the former Livingston Parish Planning Commission chairman.
Issues over the location of the Starwood Knoll development adjacent to Woodland Crossing subdivision could have been avoided if the parish already had zoning in place, said Gerald Burns, who served at the helm of planning and zoning when a master plan went before the council in 2013.
“After all these years, maybe the Parish Council has realized that something needs to be done about land-use restrictions,” he said. “We had a good plan and we all put a lot of work on the project.”
The time frame to bring the land-use restrictions to fruition is anybody’s guess, Burns said.
“I don’t know … it could take years,” he said. “The plan is there, and it could be done rapidly, but with more hearings it could take much longer.”
Livingston Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse of District 7, which covers the Walker area, urged the Livingston Parish Ordinance Committee last week to “strongly consider” a committee to review the master plan and move toward zoning in the areas between Walker and Denham Springs, including the rapidly growing community of Watson.
Parish President Layton Ricks said he is open to discussion on the ordinance.
“I don’t think zoning would happen anytime soon, but I’m certainly in favor of a discussion,” he said. “A lot of the issues the council laws faced over the last three years could’ve been avoided had zoning been in place."
The land-use restrictions would have applied to the entire parish, but much of the south and eastern portions of the parish have resisted discussion on the plan.
“Most of that area would be zoned 'rural,' as it is right now,” Burns said. “People like the existing way in place, but any proposal would go before a zoning to get it changed.
“People are afraid of the unknown, which is why they fear anything included on a 'land-use' restriction,” he said. “Some people don’t like to be told what they can or can’t do with their land.”
At the same time, the current legal structure leaves little room for resistance from residents when proposed developments go before the council.
Ordinances set guidelines in traffic impact, sewer and drainage but do not offer much variation beyond that. Any plan that goes before the Parish Planning Commission comes down to a simple question of whether the plans comply with the ordinances in place.
Residents in Watson faced that issue with Southern Aggregates in a battle that stretched from summer 2014 until spring 2016.
The same issue applied to Starwood Knoll, the development planned near the 1,000 or so homes in Woodland Crossing.
“If you build a multifamily development near 1,000 homes, people have a right to know about it,” Burns said. “They have a right to know how it will affect their property value, drainage, traffic and other issues – all are legitimate complaints.
“If they comply, there’s not much anyone can do,” he said. “The commission can’t stop it and any move from the council to stop it can lead to legal action against each opposing member individually.”
The master plan brought forth by the parish council – prepared by Jeff Winston & Associates of Boulder, Colo. – was made possible through a $500,000 state grant. The group held town hall meetings throughout the parish to gauge public sentiment on the zoning issue.
The plans included detailed maps and specifications on drainage and infrastructure.
The plan unveiled in 2012 predated the industrial development on La. 63 south of the Town of Livingston, which has brought Epic Piping Co. and a Pepsi distribution facility.
Part of the plan included an east-west economic corridor that would stretch between the eastern outskirts of Walker to the Denham Springs city limits.
“It would have pockets of rural zones on the east side, but it predominately takes in what we have in here already,” Burns said.
Burns believes the plan will eventually become reality and could play a significant role in the future of the parish.
“It’s a very good blueprint to move Livingston Parish forward – if they want to implement it,” he said. “The public needs to remember that what you do today affects you tomorrow.”
