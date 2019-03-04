DENHAM SPRINGS – LSU is shifting the focus of its county agents to more specialization, but it doesn’t mean fewer services, according to an LSU Extension Service agent who works in Livingston Parish.
“LSU is changing our roles and we’re more specialized,” Associate Extension Agent Mary Helen Ferguson told the Kiwanis Club of Denham Springs on Thursday, Feb. 28.
“And it’s a good thing,” said Ferguson, a Bogalusa native.
When County Agent Kenny Sharpe came to the parish, Ferguson said, he had to learn about certain Extension Service fields that he did not have a lot of experience in.
“Now, people with expertise and knowledge in their area can provide those services,” she said.
“We still all work for LSU,” added Ferguson, whose office is in Livingston.
“The extension system in every state, is funded by the state,” she said. “We’re employed by a land-grant university. We get some local money and a little USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) money.
“That’s the cooperative part of cooperative extension,” she said.
Ferguson’s specialized area is horticulture in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, along with fruits and vegetables in Tangipahoa. She also works with commercial growers.
“Fruits are my background,” Ferguson said, with her master’s degree concentrating on strawberries and her doctorate on blueberries.
Sharpe is serving as livestock agent for four parishes, she said, and Extension Agent Christy Sorenson and Assistant 4-H Mikaela Carender work with the 4-H program.
Nutrition Agent Layne Langley has been working with the Council on Aging, visiting its five sites, and the Head Start program.
A graduate of St. Scholastic in Covington, Ferguson earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Birmingham Southern College in 2004.
She spent two years as a research and teaching assistant at North Carolina State before getting her master’s in horticultural science in 2006.
In 2007, she became an assistant extension agent at North Carolina State, advancing to associate extension agent in 2012.
“After 5½ years in North Carolina, I wasn’t sure what to do,” Ferguson said.
With her parents still in Bogalusa, “I came back, went back to school and got back in extension work,” Ferguson said.
She worked as a graduate assistant at LSU from 2012-17, when she earned her doctorate degree in plant pathology.
“My research is behind me. I’m pleased to be out of school,” she said.
On Feb. 15, 2018, she joined the LSU Extension Service, recently marking her first year.
“We just ended the livestock show season and I helped for the first time,” Ferguson said.
This fall she is planning to hold a master gardener class and has been helping with the community garden being planned by Denham Strong in Denham Springs.
Ferguson said there has been a “flood of interest,” in the master gardener class and the Extension Service will have a booth at the Spring Festival, Antique Festival and Purple Martin Festival.
Then was the pesticide recertification class she had scheduled the next day and a lawn gardening class coming on March 28.
“One thing that has faced commercial growers is the federal law that was passed, the 2012 Food Safety Modernization Act,” Ferguson said.
One of the goals of the act was to prevent E. coli on spinach and lettuce, she said.
Growers must comply with paperwork and document what they are doing, she said, and her role is to assist them.
Ferguson also offered some simple tips to fighting weeds in a yard: Keep the grass mowed at the right height and frequency, make sure the lawn pH level is right and appropriate nutrients are present.
Other tips: Prune azaleas and gardenias after they bloom and scrub a cantaloupe skin before cutting it.
