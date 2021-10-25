Fast Pace Health Urgent Care has found its way to Denham Springs.
The expanding network of clinics has added Denham Springs to its list of locations, officially opening the doors of a new Urgent Care clinic on Saturday, Oct. 23, according to a press release.
The new location marks the 19th in Louisiana, and two more are scheduled to open before the end of the year. The upcoming additions will give Fast Pace Health a total of 149 locations throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee.
The first Face Pace clinic opened in Collinwood, Tennessee, on Oct. 7, 2009, according to its website. Despite its rapid growth over the last dozen years, the clinic aims to maintain its “small-town feel” and push for “a new vision of healthcare in rural communities that will consist of an array of different services.”
“The dream of providing accessible and cost-effective healthcare to the uninsured and underserved is still part of the company’s mission today,” the website says.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Denham Springs location was held on Oct. 21 to celebrate the opening of the new location. Clinic Manager Courtney Johnson, FNP-C, a native of Watson, had the honor of cutting the ribbon alongside Regional Director Matt McBride in addition to staff, family, friends, and ambassadors from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Denham Springs is located at 300 Florida Avenue SE, just in front of Tractor Supply. The clinic will be open seven days a week with no appointment necessary.
The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, on-site lab and COVID-19 testing, x-ray capabilities, and behavioral health consultation. Patients can also take advantage of virtual telehealth for urgent care common ailments as well as medication prescriptions and refills.
“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free, and professional health care experience to Denham Springs,” said Fast Pace Health CEO Greg Steil in a statement.
“Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community.”
The clinic can be reached at (225) 523-6022.
