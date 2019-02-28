DENHAM SPRINGS – Plans to rebuild a flood-damaged housing development may finally become reality.
A $10.6 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) will pave the way for the rebuilding of the Denham Springs Housing Development, which has remained desolate since the August 2016 flood.
FEMA will contribute $9.6 million to the project, while the remaining $1 million will come from the state, in accordance to the 90-10 share outlined in the federal Stafford Act.
The federal funds will cover the demolition, elevation, and rebuilding of the complex. Insurance money will funnel another $1 million, which should provide sufficient funds to complete the project, program manager Fred Banks said.
The grant, spearheaded by U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, will put the wheels in motion for the rebuild of the 19-building, 52-unit complex after more than two years of talks between local and federal officials to rebuild the real estate. The development housed 332 occupants prior to the flood.
Completion could come between 18 and 24 months, Banks said.
“We still have a lot of paperwork left to complete with FEMA, so it’s too early to tell,” he said. “We have to put pieces together and run through the process on the federal and state level.”
Demolition will mark the first phase of the project, which could occur within the next three months. The DSHD may hold a “symbolic” demolition, similar to the ceremonies the Livingston Parish School Board held for Denham Springs Elementary and Southside Elementary last year.
The complex, built in 1969, took in as much as seven feet in the flood. The spread of black mold in units throughout the complex prompted FEMA to order demolition of the housing development.
Water also seeped through the walls, although it was not detected until it underwent an inspection by engineers.
Banks and the DSHA staff moved operations to a mobile home after the flood destroyed the office and community center.
As he looks at the abandoned buildings from his office, Banks looks with sadness.
“This was a very a peaceful place, with very good people who always looked out for each other,” he said. “I miss it …the rebuild can’t come soon enough.”
Banks also oversaw the rebuild of the 46-unit Ashley Place, which reopened in mid-2017. The DSHD recently received a $300,000 grant from the Louisiana Housing Corporation to help with costs for that project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.