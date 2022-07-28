Foul play has been ruled out as the cause behind a fire that destroyed the Live Oak Junior High gym last week, according to officials from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4.
Though officials are still investigating the cause, it is suspected that the weather – possibly lightning – was responsible for the blaze that engulfed the gym on July 22. Fire Protection District 4 is continuing to work with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to pinpoint the exact cause.
“We have obtained the school's generator records and the school board has been very diligent in providing all necessary information to us.” District 4 officials said via social media. “We are still in the process of elimination stage at this time but still leaning towards weather/lightning related. We will follow up once a determination is made and the investigation is closed.”
Last week, dozens of firefighters were dispatched to Live Oak Junior High, located on Old Highway 16, after District 4 received reports of smoke rising from the school’s gym. Smoke clouds eventually reached hundreds of feet above the structure, which was deemed “a total loss” by District 4 Chief James Wascom.
Despite running into obstacles due to the building’s construction, firefighters were able to contain the fire after about two hours on scene. They were also able to prevent flames from spreading to other buildings on campus.
Fire officials said the gym’s interior was destroyed by fire, smoke, and water damage.
No one was on campus at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported. The fire occurred about two and a half weeks before students are scheduled to return for the start of the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 9. Teachers are scheduled to report Aug. 4.
In a statement, Superintendent Joe Murphy called the gym’s destruction a “tragic loss” but expressed appreciation to the more than 70 first responders who helped contain the fire to only the gym. About 10 fire departments in and around Livingston Parish sent first responders to the scene, as well as the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Acadian Ambulance.
“This is a tragic loss for the Watson community, as this building certainly holds many memories for so many,” Murphy said.
“We are grateful that no one was injured, and we want to thank the 70-plus men and women who quickly responded to quench the fire and save the other buildings on our campus from being damaged.”
Live Oak Junior High officials took to social media this week to thank the community for the “love and support that has been show to our school” in the days since the fire.
“The love & support that has been shown for our school the last few days is just amazing!” the school said. “So many of you have reached out to see how you can help.”
School officials said that insurance will cover the reconstruction “that will soon come.” The school also added a link to an online portal for those who would like to donate.
“We love and appreciate our community for all the support!” the school said.
The fire came nearly five years after the school opened after a $5.5 renovation to campus, which previously housed Live Oak High School before the new high school campus opened in 2012.
During renovations, improvements were made on the gym, which was the focus of the Wind Retrofit Project, according to an earlier report by The News. A new air-conditioning system along with a new roof and ceiling were added, and the floor was sanded down to the gym’s original finish. The bathrooms and concession stand were also expanded.
To make a donation to Live Oak Junior High, click on the following link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.