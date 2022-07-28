Firefighters battle blaze at Live Oak Junior High gym

Firefighters work a blaze that engulfed the Live Oak Junior High gym on Friday, July 22, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Foul play has been ruled out as the cause behind a fire that destroyed the Live Oak Junior High gym last week, according to officials from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4.

Though officials are still investigating the cause, it is suspected that the weather – possibly lightning – was responsible for the blaze that engulfed the gym on July 22. Fire Protection District 4 is continuing to work with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to pinpoint the exact cause.

