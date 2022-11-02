Around 12 percent of registered voters in Livingston Parish took advantage of the early voting period for the Nov. 8 election, which the local registrar of voters called “a good turnout” for a midterm election.
Just under 10,400 people cast a ballot during the early voting period that ran Oct. 25 - Nov. 1, according to Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews.
“It was definitely a good turnout,” Andrews told The News. “No issues or anything like that.”
Approximately 8,407 voters made their selections in-person, with most — 5,567 — voting at the Denham Springs-Walker Library. The other 2,840 voted at the Registrar of Voters new office on Government Boulevard in Livingston, which opened last month.
Another 1,961 voters requested an absentee by mail ballot, and another 31 voted from area nursing homes, Andrews said.
The combined 10,399 early ballots exceeded the mark set during the 2018 midterm elections, when around 6,000 people voted early. However, that was before the parish opened a second early voting location at the Denham Springs-Walker Library.
But despite the solid turnout for midterms, it still pales in comparison to presidential elections, Andrews said.
Livingston Parish set a record for early voting during the 2020 presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, with 30,875 casting their ballots early. That figure was more than 10,000 higher than the previous record of 19,000 set during the 2016 presidential election.
“It’s not presidential election levels, but compared to the midterms four years ago, it was a higher turnout,” Andrews said. “But it’s hard to really compare because this would be the first midterm that we’ve had early voting at the library available. But still, it was a really good turnout.”
Voters will go to their normal polling locations on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Every ballot in Livingston Parish will feature races for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives in addition to a series of statewide constitutional items.
Locally, there are races for four seats on the School Board, five seats on councils in Denham Springs and Albany, two seats on aldermen boards in both Killian and French Settlement, and a mayoral race in Killian.
