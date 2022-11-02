Voting stations

Pictured are voting stations inside the Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters office, located at 20400 Government Blvd. in the Town of Livingston.

 David Gray | The News

Around 12 percent of registered voters in Livingston Parish took advantage of the early voting period for the Nov. 8 election, which the local registrar of voters called “a good turnout” for a midterm election.

Just under 10,400 people cast a ballot during the early voting period that ran Oct. 25 - Nov. 1, according to Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews.

