Gov. John Bel Edwards on July 1 announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions, with one selection coming from Livingston Parish.
Melanie M. Washington, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the Children’s Cabinet. Washington will serve as executive director and chair.
The Children's Cabinet serves as the governing body for the State of Louisiana responsible for coordinating funding and programmatic services at the state and local level, related to children and their families. It consists of the cabinet secretary of each state department and is chaired by the executive director of the Children’s Cabinet, who is appointed by the governor.
Washington was also appointed to the Children's Cabinet Advisory Board, which provides information and recommendations from the perspective of advocacy groups, service providers and parents.
