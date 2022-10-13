How long has a new cafeteria been needed for Albany Upper, Lower Elementary schools? A ‘very long time,’ officials say.

Though the brick was broken and starting to crumble in her hand, Crystal Stewart wasn’t going to toss it aside.
Instead, she planned to keep it as a souvenir.
“I’m gonna put today’s date on it,” she said with a laugh.
The brick in Stewart’s hand came from the 100 Hall of the shared campus for Albany’s Lower and Upper Elementary schools, where the public gathered to officially launch construction on a new cafeteria.
The ceremony, held Monday afternoon, drew dozens of people, including School Board members, central office staff, and administrators, employees, and students from the two elementary schools.
It began inside the building with remarks from multiple officials before being moved outside for the brick-breaking, which signaled the start of demolition on the old building. Every swing of the hammer drew gasps from the students who, at some point soon, will be dining in a new cafeteria space.
Many at the ceremony described the upcoming project as “much-needed” for the growing community, with one official saying it will launch the Albany school district to a “new phase.”
Stewart, a lifelong resident of Albany and cafeteria manager for the elementary schools, was one of several people who took a swing on the 100 Hall. As someone who attended the schools and ate inside the cafeteria she now oversees, Stewart said she had a better understanding than most of just how momentous the occasion was.
“This has been desperately needed for years,” Stewart said, echoing the words of many who spoke.
As enrollment at the neighboring schools has grown, the size of their shared cafeteria and kitchen – part of a campus that is at least 100 years old, though no one knows for sure – has remained the same. To ensure kids from both schools are fed in a space with a capacity of 250, the cafeteria serves lunch for roughly three hours a day, beginning less than two hours after breakfast.
But that is about to change for the elementary schools, which will be the first to benefit from a half-cent sales tax that Albany residents approved to upgrade the district’s school facilities.
In April, 60 percent of those who cast a vote were in support of the tax, which is expected to generate between $200,000 and $300,000 annually for the Albany School Tax District, according to Dr. Devin Gregoire, who represents the Albany schools on the Livingston Parish School Board.
Gregoire said the new state-of-the-art cafeteria will be built in a “larger, more modern facility” that will also be used as a “mini auditorium” for special events. Though designs have not been finalized, Gregoire said the new building should fit about 500 students – double the current space.
During Monday’s ceremony, Gregoire expressed appreciation for the community’s support, reaffirming that all funds from the half-cent sales tax are “going directly to fund new buildings.” He also took a moment to praise the devotion of the schools’ cafeteria workers, saying they had “suffered for so long and so hard” in an old facility that will soon be replaced with something new.
“We have several construction projects coming down the pipeline,” he said. “This is just the first one, but the one needed most immediately.”
‘The ladies can’t wait’
Each school day, a crew of Albany elementary cafeteria workers starts preparing breakfast at 6:30 a.m.
At the same time, another crew starts preparing lunch.
“We have to start cooking lunch as soon as we get here,” Stewart said.
Stewart said the first students arrive for lunch by 10:15 a.m., while the last students walk in close to 1 p.m., meaning lunch is served for nearly half the school day. Cooking is also a challenge in the small kitchen, which forces workers to cook items in numerous batches instead of all at once.
And after all the food is served, the staff must rush to clean up and categorize any deliveries that were brought during the day.
For Stewart, the new cafeteria is “going to make life easier.”
“The ladies can’t wait,” she said. “We’ve been outgrowing this space for many years.”
A new cafeteria was one of Gregoire’s pitches when he proposed the half-cent sales tax last year. He initially intended to propose a connected property tax to build a new school in the growing district but scrapped those plans as construction costs skyrocketed.
Despite Livingston Parish’s well-known aversion to new taxes, the Albany community supported the proposition to resolve the “desperate need for facility upgrades.” Superintendent Joe Murphy thanked the community for its support, saying the children of Albany will “reap the benefits.”
“I can’t think of another cafeteria anywhere that needs upgrades more than [this one],” Murphy said. “I guarantee you it is very much needed, appreciated and deserved.”
During Monday’s ceremony, Albany Lower Elementary Principal Robin Stewart said her kindergarteners finish breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and are in the cafeteria for lunch about 90 minutes later. She said the new configuration will allow students to keep learning during “the meat of the school day” while being fed at a more “sensible” time.
“This project will allow them to do breakfast at breakfast time and lunch at lunch time,” Stewart said. “In addition to that, our instructional times will be more protected.”
Sommer Purvis, the district’s child nutrition supervisor, said her mother, herself, and her son “all went through the serving line in the existing cafeteria.” She said the new space will “bless generations” to come.
“The new cafeteria is gonna provide much needed dining space, additional functioning and efficiency for the growing schools here at the Upper and Lower Elementary,” Purvis said.
The plan, according to Gregoire, is to tear down the 100 Hall building on the north side of campus, which has been mostly vacant in recent years, and replace it with the new cafeteria. The building will have a cooking line in the center and serving lines on either side. It will also feature a larger cooking area and new kitchen equipment.
Gregoire said the district will begin advertising for bids “soon,” though demolition is expected to start around the Thanksgiving or Christmas breaks. The Hammond-based firm of Gasaway, Gasaway and Bankston is the architectural contractor for the project. Gregoire anticipates the project to get underway by the spring.
In addition to the cafeteria, the project will put new classrooms in the existing cafeteria and possibly in the new space. The total cost for the project is expected to run between $2-3 million.
“We’re still trying to figure out how to add classroom or a makers space,” Gregoire said. “We know we need a new cafeteria, but at the same time we’re still running out of room and need more places for kids to learn.”
‘A new phase’
The new cafeteria is the first of multiple projects coming to the Albany school district, Gregoire said.
Later this year, the district will break ground on a new middle school gym. When Albany Middle was first built, a portion of the campus’ property was allocated specifically for a gym, but the lack of funds has kept school leaders from seeing that come to fruition.
Gregoire said drawings are already underway for the full-competition gym, which will also result in a new parking lot. New classrooms will be included in the gym project, Gregoire said earlier this year.
The third project will be a new track-and-field facility for all grade-level athletes. The track and field will likely be built around the existing football practice field and could be used for both in-school and after-school activities, Gregoire has said.
It’ll be open to schools on the east side of Livingston Parish, whose athletes have to travel to Denham Springs, Walker, or Hammond to train.
“This is the beginning of a new phase for Albany,” Gregoire said.
