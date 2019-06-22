DENHAM SPRINGS - Current Livingston Parish School Board President Buddy Mincey, Jr. greeted a clubhouse full of supporters at his campaign's kickoff fundraiser. He is seeking to emerge from a crowded field looking to replace the term-limited incumbent J. Rogers Pope as State Representative for District 71.
Mincey was introduced by Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard who said Mincey is “going to stand up for what’s right and that going to study things before he makes a decision.”
“Buddy Mincey is the guy,” Ard said.
After taking the microphone, Mincey thanked his supporters and introduced his family.
When he spoke about his late father, Mincey choked up.
“He was an incredible man and a great example,” Mincey said of his father. “He built the foundation in me of a couple of things I have really strived to all my life. He really taught me to do the best you can and to lead, follow, or get out of the way.”
Mincey then explained how he first entered elected politics, saying he attended a school board meeting to support his wife. He said he walked out of the meeting and decided to run for school board.
“A lot of people ask me, what is your agenda,” he said. “I have to sit here and tell you I don’t have an agenda. Although I may not have an agenda, I can promise you one thing, I will do my best to represent you in every single vote I take.”
He finished his address by encouraging his supporters to continue their support and get involved in the campaign.
Speaking after the event, Mincey said he feels he will stand out among the many challengers for the open seat.
“I think I’m uniquely qualified because of who I am, my experiences, my track record of proven leadership, and the courage to make the right decisions for the right reason.”
Mincey has served 13 years on the school board and says his "service and leadership reflect a a strong record of community accomplishments, problem solving, and collaboration." He also touts his commitment to "traditional values", according to his campaign material.
The valedictorian of the 1987 class at Denham Springs High School, Mincey went on to graduate from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor's in Industrial Technology. Since 2007 he has served as the Safety, Health, Environmental Director at Volks Construction. He has been married for 25 years and has three daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.