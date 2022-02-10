After a process that began more than two years ago, the Denham Springs City Council unanimously condemned an empty house at 1512 4H Club Road that the city building official said has “continually gone downhill for quite a long time.”
The house, owned by Ron Chauvin, has appeared on the council’s agenda multiple times over the last two years, but no serious action had been taken until Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Chauvin did not appear during the meeting, leaving a phone message with city officials the day before saying he had COVID-19.
But Chauvin’s absence didn’t stop council members from voting 5-0 to condemn the house and begin the demolition process. According to the city’s code of ordinances, the mayor and city council may condemn “any building or structure within the city when it is in a dilapidated and dangerous condition which endangers the public welfare.”
City Building Official Rick Foster described the house during Tuesday’s meeting, saying a portion of the roof was tarped — though not all of it — and that stairs from the front deck were missing because they had “rotted away.”
Inside, Foster said there is mold “two feet” high on the walls. Neighbors have also complained about rodents and snakes.
“I’ve just watched the house steadily, steadily decline,” Foster said.
The city will pay for the demolition, but a lien will be placed on the property for reimbursement. Chauvin can appeal the condemnation by filing suit against the city.
During the meeting, City Attorney Stephanie Bond Hulett presented a timeline of events regarding the blighted property. Though some of the delay arose from the COVID-19 pandemic, Hulett’s timeline shows that Chauvin has failed to meet requirements set by the Board of Housing Appeals and City Council, has failed to appear at times before both entities when scheduled to do so, and has gone back and forth on his intentions with the property.
Though Hulett said she was “overly cautious” about condemning a property without the owner present, she said the blighted structure has become “a safety issue” and that Chauvin has received “proper notice” numerous times of the possible condemnation.
“We have notified him many, many times that this property is up for condemnation,” Hulett said. “Sometimes he will respond and show up for meetings, and sometimes he will not. The property is in very bad shape. He has attempted to make improvements during that time, but it’s just been very difficult to get anything done.”
At multiple points during Tuesday’s meeting, council members said they did not want to condemn someone’s property if the owner proved to be “making an effort,” something they said has not been the case with Chauvin.
Chauvin last appeared before the City Council in December when he was given 15 days to submit a written plan of action on how he intended to repair the property. City leaders said they’d even accept a plan that was “in his own writing on a piece of lined paper,” so long as it detailed his intentions for the rebuild.
As of Tuesday’s meeting, just over 30 days past the deadline, the city had yet to receive a plan.
“Nobody wants to tear the guy’s place down if he wants to fix it,” said Councilman Robert Poole, “but we’ve given him ample opportunity to show some good faith effort, and he has consistently not done so.”
According to Hulett’s timeline, the issue goes back to September 2019, when Foster inspected the home and found it to be “in an extreme state of disrepair” and that it created an “unsafe, unsanitary, and hazardous environment.”
At the time, Foster’s opinion was that the home should be demolished, the timeline says.
Chauvin first appeared before the Board of Housing Appeals in March 2020, the timeline shows, and said he had an interested buyer. He then asked for a one-month extension — that was ultimately granted — to hire a contractor for repairs.
Soon after, COVID-19 swept the nation, which forced a suspension of board meetings. Chauvin next appeared before the Board of Housing Appeals in April 2021 but missed the following meeting in May.
In November 2021, Chauvin appeared before the board and agreed to two demands: to create “a plan of action, in writing,” to give to Foster, and to secure the property with plywood.
Chauvin appeared before the Board of Housing Appeals the next month and said he had someone living in a tent in front of the property for security, but the board said the property was “uninhabitable” and that the person had to leave.
At the Dec. 14 meeting of the City Council, Chauvin said he was unable to complete repairs due to damage his Houma home suffered during Hurricane Ida. He also cited weather delays and the pandemic for prolonging the rebuild.
“It’s just been one thing after another,” Chauvin said. “I’m looking for another planet to live on.”
Still, he had not given city leaders what they had repeatedly asked for: a plan of action.
“What about your plan, sir?” Mayor Gerard Landry asked Chauvin during the meeting.
“I want to fix the house up,” Chauvin answered. “I bought it for that.”
“We need a plan, sir,” Landry responded.
Chauvin missed his next appearance before the City Council in January and failed to submit his plan of action, leading to the property appearing on the agenda for the first meeting of February. Though council members discussed the ramifications of condemning a property without the owner present, they agreed that Chauvin had been given plenty of notice.
“We’re setting a precedent on all these other blighted properties that are in the same shape, though not as far along,” said Councilwoman Lori Lamm-Williams. “If we keep dragging our feet, we’ll be dealing with this for years because people can continue to come up with excuses.”
Foster pointed out that Chauvin, in his message before the meeting, didn't leave a call back number nor submit his plan of action.
“I believe the city and everyone involved has done their due diligence,” said Councilwoman Amber Dugas. “We all know if he came with a plan and showed he was making an effort [things would be different], but he has done none of that in three years.”
