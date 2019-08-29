LIVINGSTON – During Martin Morgan’s second-degree murder trial, the jury heard from several witnesses how victim Michael Neufeld approached him before Morgan shot him in the face.
Neufeld walked toward Morgan, or he ran toward him or just stood up and was shot in mid-sentence.
But the jury did not believe the defense’s argument that Morgan was protecting himself, voting 12-0 Thursday to convict Morgan.
Judge Jeffery Johnson scheduled sentencing for 1 p.m. Oct. 24 in 21st Judicial District Court, when he will sentence Morgan to life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
The jury deliberated 19 minutes before asking the judge if it could see the legal definition of second-degree murder and manslaughter.
Johnson brought the jury back into the courtroom and said he could not legally give them a written copy, but read the definitions to them, just as he did when he gave his instructions to the jury.
The jury went back into deliberations and 42 minutes later came back with the guilty verdict.
It also voted 11-1 to convict Morgan on a count of obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.
The state charged that sometime after midnight on July 1, 2018, in a garage called a “man cave” at a home on Evelyn Drive in Denham Springs, Morgan shot Neufeld.
That led to the bizarre sequence of events where another man, Duane Bissell, cut Neufeld’s throat, then cut his body into nine parts, where they were packed into three barrels.
All witnesses agreed Morgan did not cut up the body, but some testified he ordered homeowner Robert Taylor to dispose of the barrels.
Morgan did not take the stand to testify.
Assistant District Attorney Greg Murphy described the case as a “crazy story” after the verdict came in.
“I have been doing this a long time,” Murphy said. “This is the craziest case I’ve had.”
While some details varied with each witness, Murphy said the witnesses all described the same series of events that led to Neufeld’s death.
“They saw things from different angles or positions, but they didn’t differ that greatly,” he said.
On Wednesday, Cheyenne Smith, 19, who was Morgan’s girlfriend in July 2018, testified she saw him shoot Neufeld when he “buckwalked” toward Morgan.
Smith demonstrated what she meant before the jury by raising her arms up and down.
On Thursday, Taylor testified some words were said between Morgan, who was standing, and a sitting Neufeld.
Neufeld stood up and said, “I ain’t …” when Morgan shot him in the face, Taylor said.
Sage Palermo, a friend of Neufeld who drove them and two other people to the house, testified that Morgan had two guns.
Palermo was seated on a bar stool and Morgan was “at an angle” near him when Neufeld got up, Palermo said.
He said Neufeld was coming toward him and Morgan when Morgan shot Neufeld.
He added it looked like Neufeld might have been reaching under his shirt, but “I feel he was scared, he was trying to protect me.”
All witnesses asked said they never saw Neufeld with a weapon.
