LA Pro opens new headquarters in Livingston Parish

With the establishment of their new headquarters in Denham Springs, LA Pro hosted a grand opening event to commemorate the milestone.
Owner and founder Adam Cutrer and partner Chandler LeGrange were on site to welcome more than 50 guests, family members, business associates, and officials who attended the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The event was facilitated by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce.
LA Pro is locally owned and specializes in debris removal, primarily servicing larger tract and custom builders in the area, according to its website. The company also offers commercial maintenance and has a solution-based technology division.
Cutrer, a native of Watson and graduate of Live Oak High, is the CEO of LA Pro, starting the company in 2010. He is also a licensed FAA Air Traffic Controller, veteran, and entrepreneur.
LeGrange is the partner and founder of an additional business in partnership with Cutrer and heads up the surveillance and security part of the business. He, too, is a veteran and entrepreneur.
“For a decade, LA Pro and its two sister companies have been providing meaningful jobs that improve the quality of life for our customers and our community,” Cutrer said. “I am committed to the growth of our employees and businesses as we develop a strong community partnership to really make a difference.”
LA Pro is located at 23286 Springhill Drive in Denham Springs. For more information, visit www.lapro.biz.
