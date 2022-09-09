The Livingston Parish Council unanimously approved a year-long moratorium on carbon capture injection wells amid concerns over plans from two out-of-state companies to build separate sequestration hubs on opposite sides of the parish.
The vote was taken following more than an hour of discussion from residents and council members, who all spoke against the projects planned for the north and south ends of the parish. They expressed concerns that the projects could jeopardize their communities and waterways, and many were angered by the perceived lack of benefit for Livingston Parish.
“I, for one, am tired of Livingston Parish being everyone else’s dumping ground,” said Council Chairman Jeff Ard. “If you’re going to force it down our throats, you’re going to pay us to bring it here.”
Councilman Shane Mack, whose district covers one of the planned hubs, proposed the moratorium so the council could work on ordinances regulating the practice locally “to ensure that the quality of life and safety of the people of Livingston Parish is protected.”
During the meeting, Mack amended his original ordinance to focus specifically on Class VI injection wells, which are used to inject carbon dioxide into deep rock formations, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Currently, the parish does not have an ordinance regulating Class VI wells.
“I hope and pray with everything I have that the industries understand we have concerns,” Mack said.
The discussion on carbon capture, a practice that involves storing carbon emissions deep underground, has been ongoing across the nation but has recently made its way to Livingston Parish.
Advocates tout carbon capture as a way to mitigate climate change by reducing the amount of CO2 emissions that reach the atmosphere. But opponents say it is unproven, expensive, and does not capture enough emissions to outweigh the possible risks of pumping large quantities of CO2 underground.
There are two looming carbon capture hubs in Livingston Parish.
Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV), a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum in Houston, reached an agreement with Weyerhaeuser in March to lease 30,000 acres of land in Holden for the project. OLCV will use the land to permanently sequester industrial CO2 in underground geologic formations about 1.5 miles deep.
The lease agreement is part of OLCV subsidiary 1PointFive’s vision to develop a series of carbon capture and sequestration hubs within the U.S., the statement read. The Livingston hub is planned for operation beginning in 2025.
1PointFive estimates the hub can store as much as six million metric tons of CO2 per year – the equivalent to the annual emissions of approximately 1.3 million passenger vehicles, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The other planned hub will be located on the south end of the parish underneath Lake Maurepas, one of three spots Pennsylvania-based company Air Products plans to store CO2 from an upcoming $4.5 billion energy complex in Ascension Parish.
The CO2 would be injected deep underground in wells across Livingston, St. James, St. John the Baptist, and Tangipahoa parishes. The state land would include the Maurepas Swamp Wildlife Management Area and Lake Maurepas.
Air Products, which reached an agreement with the State Energy and Mineral Board for sequestration, plans to have the plant operational by 2026. More than 5 million metric tons of CO2 per year will be permanently stored in geologic pore space about a mile below ground across 122,000 acres.
Both companies are in the process of conducting surveys in their respective areas.
Though the moratorium passed unanimously and was supported by all in attendance, many residents and some councilmen stated their desires to halt any such project from ever coming to the parish.
“If it’s such a safe technology, why do they not inject it where they make it at,” said Councilman Randy Delatte, whose comment drew applause from those in attendance. “The problem it seems to me is no one wants this and it’s easy to bring this to Livingston Parish.”
Some residents near the Holden project complained that crews digging the data well are already “tearing up” the area.
“It’s a shove down our throats without any information whatsoever, it was fast-tracked in here, they’re tearing the roads up right and left,” said resident Dewayne Harmon. “It’s just gonna get worse as they get bigger and bigger.”
One man expressed anger that the agreement for Air Products was approved by a state board whose members were mostly appointed by the governor, “not elected.”
“When you deal with people that are appointed, not elected, they don’t have the best interest of the people,” said Kinion Bankston. “They have the best interest of the person who elected them.”
Other residents expressed anger that the projects don’t seem to have any benefit specifically for Livingston Parish.
“If this has to come, we need to make sure we get some good things out of it,” said Caleb Watts.
Albany Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll spoke of concerns for the town’s three connected water wells that provide water for 2,300 residents. One of those wells is located near Holden, site of OLCV’s planned hub.
She said a “true concern” was that she had no prior knowledge of the hub until a resident reached out to her and she is fearful for the future generations of her town.
“What would be the ramifications to our water system if something happened?” she asked. “And I’m not talking now, I’m talking 5, 10, 15, 20 years from now.”
Multiple council members echoed Bates-McCarroll’s concern for a lack of knowledge about the project ahead of time.
“The truth is… I didn’t hear about this,” said Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse, expressing similar remarks by Councilman Gerald McMorris. “They didn’t tell us these things.”
No representatives from OLCV nor Air Products spoke at the meeting.
Mack acknowledged the importance of the oil and gas industry to Louisiana but stressed his duty to “protect the quality of life for the people” he represents. He said the moratorium will buy the council time to address the following needs:
-- Extensive site characterization requirements
-- Injection well construction requirement for materials that are compatible with and can withstand contact with CO2 over the life of a GS project
-- Injection well operation requirements
-- Comprehensive monitoring requirements that address all aspects of well integrity, CO2 injection, and storage, and ground water quality during the injection operation and the post-injection site care period
-- Financial responsibility requirements assuring the availability of funds for the life of a GS project (including post-injection site care and emergency response)
-- Reporting and record-keeping requirements that provide project-specific information to continually evaluate Class VI operations and confirm USDW protection
“What I’m trying to do here is gain more knowledge about this whole entire process,” Mack said. “That area is precious to the people of Livingston Parish.”
In a text message to The News, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said he intends to sign off on the ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.