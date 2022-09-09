Parish council chambers

 File Photo | The News

The Livingston Parish Council unanimously approved a year-long moratorium on carbon capture injection wells amid concerns over plans from two out-of-state companies to build separate sequestration hubs on opposite sides of the parish.

The vote was taken following more than an hour of discussion from residents and council members, who all spoke against the projects planned for the north and south ends of the parish. They expressed concerns that the projects could jeopardize their communities and waterways, and many were angered by the perceived lack of benefit for Livingston Parish.

