The Livingston Parish Council declined to grant a waiver to a seafood restaurant seeking permission to sell alcohol near a church, which has been prohibited in an ordinance dating back to the 1970s.
QDS Seafood made the request for the waiver, hoping to be able to sell alcohol near St. Margaret’s Catholic Church on LA Highway 43.
The waiver request was denied by a 7-0 vote.
Councilman Shane Mack, whose district encompasses the proposed restaurant, said he was contacted recently by George Sullivan of Southern Properties, LLC, whose client — QDS Seafood — was interested in opening a restaurant off Highway 43.
Since the proposed spot is located near a church, the restaurant needed a waiver allowing them to sell alcohol. Per the parish’s code of ordinances, alcohol permits are not granted when a business is located within 500 feet of a regular church or synagogue, public library, public playground, school or orphans' home, though there are some exceptions.
Mack said he told Sullivan he’d be fine with the project if the church gave a letter of “no objection.” But Mack said Sullivan later called to inform him that the church “denied the letter” and instead asked if the council would grant the waiver.
Mack agreed to put it on the agenda to put it to a vote but stressed that he was “not in favor of granting a waiver against the church’s wishes.” He ultimately made the motion to deny the request.
“I just think it’s too close [to the church],” Mack said. “We’ve denied it in the past. One of my personal friends… asked for the same type of waiver and I told him we couldn’t do it. I’ve never gone against the church in a situation like this.”
Before the vote, Sullivan urged council members to “look at the ordinance” regarding alcohol permits, calling it “very confusing.” He said the building where alcohol would’ve been sold is more than 1,500 feet away from the church, but because the property lines are within 500 feet, the waiver was needed.
Per the parish’s code of ordinances, distance requirements are measured from “the nearest point of the property line of the church, synagogue, library, playground or school to the nearest point of the property line of the premises to be licensed.”
“Whatever you decide tonight, I do think you need to look at the ordinance,” Sullivan said.
One church member spoke out against the waiver, saying it could “open the door” for a bar to eventually take over. Councilman Garry Talbert also said the council would “open ourselves up” if they voted to grant the request, saying “something with a worse connotation than a seafood place selling a couple beers” could be the next venue asking for a waiver.
“We grant waivers all the time on stuff that is site specific,” said Talbert, who seconded Mack’s motion. “But for this particular deal, once you start waiving the distance… I think you open yourselves up to problems in the future.”
