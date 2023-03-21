A Livingston Parish principal and two teachers are in the running for top honors from the Louisiana Department of Education, officials have announced.
Jason St. Pierre, principal at Walker High, was named a semifinalist for the state’s Principal of the Year award. St. Pierre was one of 24 semifinalists chosen from across the state.
This marks the fifth year a Livingston Parish principal was named a semifinalist for the award, which honors the state’s top principals.
Carolyn Wilkinson of North Corbin Junior High, John Hill of Albany Middle, Bryan Wax of Denham Springs Junior High, and Greg Hayden of Juban Parc Junior High were named semi-finalists the previous four years, respectively.
Hayden and Hill were later named finalists.
In addition, two first-year teachers were named finalists for the state’s New Teacher of the Year award: Payton O’Nellion, a first-grade teacher at Albany Lower Elementary, and Phoenix LeBlanc, a seventh-grade science teacher at Albany Middle.
O’Nellion and LeBlanc were nominated in the elementary and middle school categories, respectively. This is the second year of the state’s New Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes first-year classroom teachers.
All Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and New Teacher of the Year finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on July 22.
The event is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.
“Schools across Louisiana are beginning to make significant gains thanks to the commitment of our teachers and principals to remain focused on what matters most - improving academic outcomes,” Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a statement.
“Congratulations to Louisiana’s Teacher and Principal of the Year semifinalists and our New Teacher of the Year finalists. They represent the many dedicated professionals leading our Louisiana Comeback.”
