School leaders with Livingston Parish Public Schools recently held a district-wide ceremony of celebration to honor those students, teachers, principals, and staff workers who have been recognized as top performers in their respective categories.
At the same time, those schools receiving academic achievement awards from the Louisiana Department of Education were also recognized.
“This event is always a wonderful occasion to showcase some of our district’s top-performing professionals and top-performing students,” said Superintendent Joe Murphy. “These are the people who are leading the push for excellence in our district.”
The top awards included the following:
Livingston Parish Student of the Year winners
Elementary - Adeline Wolfe, Juban Parc Elementary
Middle School - Sadie Foster, Southside Junior High
High School - Sylvia White, Live Oak High School
Livingston Parish Teacher of the Year winners
Elementary - Brice Larson, Northside Elementary
Middle School - Tara Hymel, North Corbin Junior High
High School - Yvette Hill, Springfield High School
Livingston Parish New Teacher of the Year winners
Elementary - Payton O’Nellion, Albany Lower Elementary
Middle School - Phoenix LeBlanc, Albany Middle School
Livingston Parish Support Staff Worker of the Year winner
Ernie Thornton, North Corbin Junior High
Livingston Parish Principal of the Year winners
Elementary - Lauren Kennedy, Juban Parc Elementary
Middle School - Brian Gunter, Westside Junior High School
High School - Jason St. Pierre, Walker High School
Those nominees from each individual campus were also recognized, along with noted academic achievement awards earned by each school. Those awards were called out by district and introduced school-by-school.
The following is a list of all schools in the districts and those honors that were bestowed to the schools and/or their employees and students:
District 1
Doyle Elementary
Student of the Year - Landry Benesta
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Sierra Austin and Teacher of the Year Jacqueline Chavers
Doyle High School
Student of the Year - Kaicyn Spier
Student of the Year - RaeAnna Morales
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Trishia Mizell
Teacher of the Year - Chadwick McElveen
The school also earned honors as a Louisiana Comeback Campus in the subject of English/Language Arts.
Holden School
Student of the Year - Cale Courtney
Student of the Year - Presley McKinney
Student of the Year - Brooke Foster
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Nora “Melissa” Torres
Teacher of the Year - Jill Hutchinson
Teacher of the Year - Hope Seal
Holden School also received recognition as a Top Gains Honoree, Opportunity Honoree and recipient of the Highest Assessment Index for High Schools (86.9 points), Highest Progress Index for High Schools (106.5 points), and a Louisiana Comeback Campus in the subject of English/Language Arts.
District 2
Live Oak Elementary
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Tammy Dodd
Teacher of the Year - Amy O’Neal
The school received an Excellence for Pre-K Honor Roll.
Live Oak High School
Student of the Year - Sylvia White
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Cindi Ellison
Teacher of the Year - Melissa Giering.
The school was recognized as a Top Gains Honoree, Opportunity Honoree, and recipient of the Highest Graduation Cohort Rate (141.5 points).
Live Oak Junior High
Student of the Year - McKenna Cook
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Nyeshia Gant
Teacher of the Year - Brooke Beard
The school was recognized as a Top Gains Honoree and for receiving the Highest DCAI Index (145.9 points).
Live Oak Middle School
Student of the Year - Mia Rhodes
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Kayla Herring
Teacher of the Year - Victoria Williams
North Live Oak Elementary
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Melissa Zito
Teacher of the Year - Raven Dunaway
The school was recognized for Excellence for its Pre-K Honor Roll, and a Top Gains Honoree.
South Live Oak Elementary
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Carolyn Russell
Teacher of the Year - Ashley Bond
The school was recognized for Excellence for its Pre-K Honor Roll.
Districts 3, 4 and 5
Denham Springs Elementary
Student of the Year - Hudson Burge
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Julie May
Teacher of the Year - Brittany Bouligny.
The school was recognized for Excellence of its Pre-K Honor Roll, and as a Top Gains Honoree and Opportunity Honoree.
Denham Springs Freshman High
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Becki Shirley
Teacher of the Year - Jenna Guy
Denham Springs High School
Student of the Year - Fiona Hu
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Michelle Hester
Teacher of the Year - John Lombardi
The school is an Opportunity Honoree recipient.
Denham Springs Junior High
Student of the Year - Lily LaBauve
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Kristin McClendon
Teacher of the Year - Justin Rayburn
Eastside Elementary
Student of the Year - Isabelle Wolverton
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Angie Brandt
Teacher of the Year - Theresa Callicott
The school was recognized for Excellence in its Pre-K Honor Roll and as a Top Gains Honoree.
Freshwater Elementary
Student of the Year - Campbell Jones
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Becky Taff
Teacher of the Year - Sarah Hodges
The school received Excellence for its Pre-K Honor Roll, was named a Top Gains Honoree and Opportunity Honoree, and earned the Highest Assessment Index for K to 8 (85.3 points).
Gray’s Creek Elementary
Student of the Year - Carson Waguespack
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Tommy Bell
Teacher of the Year - Kristy Pope
The school was named a Top Gains Honoree.
Juban Parc Elementary
Student of the Year - Adeline Wolfe
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Tammy Chauvin
Teacher of the Year - Angela Crain
The school is a Top Gains Honoree and Louisiana Comeback Campus in the subject of math.
Juban Parc Junior High
Student of the Year - Owen Waguespack
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Vanessa Nevels
Teacher of the Year - Anna Williams
Lewis Vincent Elementary
Student of the Year - Winter Lloyd
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Amber Miller
Teacher of the Year - Kalynn Deslatte
The school is a Top Gains Honoree.
Northside Elementary
Student of the Year - Benjamin Neal
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Missy Miller
Teacher of the Year - Brice Larson
The school was honored for Excellence in its Pre-K Honor Roll.
Seventh Ward Elementary
Student of the Year - Graham Rogers
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Heather Kalenda
Teacher of the Year - Madison Millet
The school was honored for Excellence in its Pre-K Honor Roll.
Southside Elementary
Student of the Year - Jocelyn Zelaya-Gonzalez
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Debby Bond
Teacher of the Year - Carolyn Martin
The school was recognized as an Opportunity Honoree and Louisiana Comeback Campus in the subject of English/Language Arts.
Southside Junior High
Student of the Year - Sadie Foster
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Sandra Taylor
Teacher of the Year - Jessalyn Revelle
Districts 6 and 7
Levi Milton Elementary
Student of the Year - Cohen Peterson
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Tina Stevenson
Teacher of the Year - Heather Richard
The school earned Excellence in its Pre-K Honor Roll and was named a Top Gains Honoree.
North Corbin Elementary
Student of the Year - Payton Robinson
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Briauna Granger
Teacher of the Year - Kimberly Ferachi
North Corbin Junior High
Student of the Year - Evelyn Artieta
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Ernie Thornton
Teacher of the Year - Tara Hymel
The school is a Top Gains Honoree.
South Fork Elementary
Student of the Year - Isabella Easley
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Ashton King
Teacher of the Year - Sandra Anderson
The school was recognized for Excellence in its Pre-K Honor Roll and earned a Top Gains Honoree designation.
South Walker Elementary
Student of the Year - Carley Taylor
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Kayla Shiflet
Teacher of the Year - William Hibbard
The school is a Top Gains Honoree.
Walker Elementary
Student of the Year - Makayla Vance
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Megan Harrell
Teacher of the Year - Stephanie Watts
The school is a Top Gains Honoree.
Walker High School
Student of the Year - Autumn Herring
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Cyndie Branch
Teacher of the Year - Andre Sylvester
The school is a Top Gains Honoree and Opportunity Honoree.
Walker Junior High
Student of the Year - Ashlynn Stafford
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Mike Wong
Teacher of the Year - Lori Thompson
Westside Junior High
Student of the Year - Camille Hirst
Support Staff of the Year - Tammy Swain
Teacher of the Year - Meghan Pisani
District 8
French Settlement Elementary
Student of the Year - Finley Balfantz
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Sedona “Michelle” Dedon
Teacher of the Year - Sarah Elliott
French Settlement High School
Student of the Year - Laney Wilson
Student of the Year - Emma Gaudet
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Tijuana Martinez
Teacher of the Year - Daniel Brown
The school is an Opportunity Honoree and was recognized as the Highest Strength of Diploma Index (132.6 points), and a Louisiana Comeback Campus in the subject of math.
Frost Elementary
Student of the Year - Emma Grace Hardy
Student of the Year - Rylie Lenz
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Olga Lidia Carlisle
Teacher of the Year - JC Adam
The school is a Top Gains Honoree and Opportunity Honoree.
Maurepas School
Student of the Year - Sidney Lauzervich
Student of the Year - Gus Breithaupt
Student of the Year - Christopher Picou
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Tina Thonn
Teacher of the Year - Haylee Fannaly
The school is a Top Gains Honoree and recipient of the Highest ACT Index Award (93.7 points).
Springfield Elementary
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Cheryl Quamme
Teacher of the Year - Charli Owens
The school was recognized as a Top Gains Honoree.
Springfield High School
Student of the Year - Katie Riddle
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Amy Sanders
Teacher of the Year - Yvette Hill
The school is an Opportunity Honoree.
Springfield Middle School
Student of the Year - Cali Crawford
Student of the Year - Riley Jones
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Alexandria Sharp
Teacher of the Year - Beatriz Acosta
The school is a Top Gains Honoree and a Louisiana Comeback Campus in the subject of English/Language Arts.
District 9
Albany High School
Student of the Year - Lathan Whiddon
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Penny Thompson
Teacher of the Year - Louis Sansovich
The school was recognized as an Opportunity Honoree.
Albany Lower Elementary
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Tessa Alexander
Teacher of the Year - Shelby Allen
The school earned an award of Excellence for its Pre-K Honor Roll and was named a Top Gains Honoree.
Albany Middle School
Student of the Year - Virginia Lutsch
Student of the Year - Catherine Willie
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Angie Foster
Teacher of the Year - Jessica Dees
The school is a Top Gains Honoree.
Albany Upper Elementary
Support Staff Worker of the Year - Melissa Dickerson
Teacher of the Year - Shelby Nickens
The school is a Top Gains Honoree and Opportunity Honoree, and it received the award for the Highest Progress Index for K to 8 (131.8 points).
