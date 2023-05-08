Louisiana Department of Education leaders share new math, ELA initiatives with local educators

Those attending the Teacher Advisory Spotlight Session at French Settlement High School on May 1 included, from left to right, Livingston Schools Curriculum Coordinator Jennifer Vicknair, Livingston Schools Assistant Superintendents Jody Purvis and Bruce Chaffin, Livingston Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy, French Settlement High School Math & STEM Teacher and LDOE Teacher Advisory Council Member Erik Willie, French Settlement High School Principal John Chewning, LDOE Math Director Jamie Hebert, LDOE ELA Manager Shantell Lee, and LDOE Education Technology Director Bonnie Chelette, and Joni Landry, Executive Assistant to State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley.

 Photo from Taylor Media

Leaders from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) and Livingston Parish Public Schools visited French Settlement High School (FSHS) on May 1 for a Teacher Advisory Spotlight Session.

The session, hosted by local Math and STEM Teacher Erik Willie, focused on new math and English Language Arts initiatives taking place at the state level, with updates being made to the LDOE website and resources to better suit the needs of teachers and students across the state.

