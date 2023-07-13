South Louisiana’s new pro hockey team has a name.
Months after announcing that a hockey team was coming back to the area, team officials unveiled the team’s name Thursday: the Baton Rouge Zydeco.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
South Louisiana’s new pro hockey team has a name.
Months after announcing that a hockey team was coming back to the area, team officials unveiled the team’s name Thursday: the Baton Rouge Zydeco.
Officials called the name, which fans helped select, a “true embodiment of Louisiana's vibrant heritage and soulful music.” It was chosen after the team received more than 8,800 name submissions over a two-week period.
Rooted in Louisiana's cultural tapestry, Zydeco music traces its origins back to the early 20th century. Combining elements of blues, rhythm and blues, and Creole music, the music style has become “a symbol of celebration and community in the region,” officials said.
In a statement, team owner Barry Soskin said the name preserves “Louisiana's cultural heritage.”
“By choosing the name Zydeco, we are honoring the rich history and traditions that have shaped Louisiana’s community,” Saskin said. “We believe in creating a sports team that not only excels on the ice but also reflects the unique culture and spirit of Baton Rouge.”
The Baton Rouge Zydeco will hit the ice some 20 years after the Baton Rouge Kingfish, a minor league team that played in Louisiana for seven years, relocated to Victoria, British Columbia.
But love for the sport proved strong in late 2022 and early 2023, when the city hosted three exhibition games that drew a combined 20,000 fans. Soskin said the early successes made officials believe Baton Rouge was ready — and yearning — for hockey to return.
The Zydeco will begin play in October 2023 as the 11th franchise in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, which is in its 12th season as a league. The other 10 FPHL teams are in Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, and North Carolina.
The team will play home games in the Raising Cane’s River Center, which will have an arena capacity of 7,750.
Wayne Hodes, general manager of the River Center, also expressed excitement in the team’s name in a statement.
“We wanted a name that truly represents the spirit and energy of both Baton Rouge and Louisiana, and Zydeco captures that essence perfectly,” Hodes said. “This team will bring the exciting sport of hockey to the capital city while also offering affordable entertainment in an exhilarating environment for the fans.”
Along with the new name, the team also unveiled its logo, which features the Interstate 10 Mississippi River Bridge above the team’s name underlined by a red hockey stick.
The Baton Rouge Zydeco will begin the upcoming season Oct. 26. Season tickets are starting at just $336 for the full regular season of 28 home games. The “Select a Seat” date will be announced soon, officials said.
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.