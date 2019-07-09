LIVINGSTON - Difficulty in meeting arises almost every summer. Members go on vacation, have to handle their children, or a vast array of issues that crop up during the hottest months of the year.
So, when the second meeting of the Livingston Parish Master Plan Committee came up in early June - they were unable to muster a quorum.
Gerald Burns, chairman of both this committee and a member of the original master plan committee, hopes tonight's meeting will get the group back on track.
Funding for the new Master Plan was the main topic during the group's first meeting in May. While engineers described the parish's older master plan, which was adopted but not implemented in 2013, as being a 'good base' the cost of updating it will still hover around $250,000.
Enter Mark Harrell, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Livingston Parish, who's office also handles the majority of the grant processes for the parish's departments. He will visit the master plan committee tonight to discuss the possibility of finding grants to help fund most, if not all, of that $250,000 total.
Burns also mentioned that the committee will discuss the economic corridor and 'master drainage plan for the parish' at the meeting.
At the first gathering, an engineer mentioned the following as the process for developing a master plan for any situation:
- Data collection, which includes relevant ordinances, land use restrictions, and population
- The gap analysis will determine what data is missing from the initial collection
- Public outreach on the plan - how does the public feel about it?
- Initiating Stakeholder Involvement, which includes public meetings, a website, social media posts, and participation with news outlets
The meeting begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the parish council chambers.
