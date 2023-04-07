Livingston Parish School Board office

Livingston Parish School Board office

 David Gray | The News

A task force of all Livingston Parish Public Schools stakeholders will search for a solution to the district’s employee pay problem — the top topic of conversation in one of the state’s largest and most underpaid school systems.

This group of stakeholders will also research another topic that could have long-lasting effects — a four-day school week.

