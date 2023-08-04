Months after a cybersecurity attack forced Southeastern Louisiana University to go offline, officials announced that the incident did not result in the theft of any personal identifiable information or educational records.
President William Wainwright, who was elected to the position in April, shared the news in a letter to faculty, staff and students on Thursday.
“I want to thank each member of our IT team, as well as our students, faculty and staff for their patience, cooperation, and support as the university persevered through this challenge,” Wainwright said.
“While the complexity of the incident did not provide the opportunity for communications and transparency that our university family is accustomed to, please know that all actions were in direct support of ensuring the best outcome.”
In February, Southeastern took its network offline in response to a security incident, leaving students and faculty without access to the school’s website, email or portal for submitting assignments for nearly a month.
Wainwright acknowledged that the “disruption was challenging” but added that “the approach in our response proved critical in ensuring our return to normalcy was done in as safe of a manner as possible.”
Wainwright said Southeastern worked with the Division of Administration, Louisiana National Guard, Louisiana State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in the investigation “to better understand the source and scope of the incident.”
“Investigations as complex as this take time, and it was important that the work was conducted with the highest level of diligence to ensure the most thorough and complete results possible,” the president said.
Though Wainwright said that no personal identifiable information or educational records were stolen, he noted that there is information that remains confidential due to an ongoing criminal investigation.
Located in Hammond, Southeastern has more than 14,000 students and 1,700 faculty members, according to university figures.
