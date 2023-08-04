Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University campus

 Photo by Randy Bergeron

Months after a cybersecurity attack forced Southeastern Louisiana University to go offline, officials announced that the incident did not result in the theft of any personal identifiable information or educational records.

President William Wainwright, who was elected to the position in April, shared the news in a letter to faculty, staff and students on Thursday.

