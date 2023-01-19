Child ID Kits

Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker hands out a child ID kit to a student at Denham Springs Elementary on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

 David Gray | The News

A program to help authorities find missing children more quickly has officially launched in Louisiana.

Attorney General Jeff Landry joined local authorities and school officials at Denham Springs Elementary on Thursday to announce the state’s participation in the National Child ID Program, an initiative that aims to increase children safety in communities across the country.

