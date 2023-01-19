A program to help authorities find missing children more quickly has officially launched in Louisiana.
Attorney General Jeff Landry joined local authorities and school officials at Denham Springs Elementary on Thursday to announce the state’s participation in the National Child ID Program, an initiative that aims to increase children safety in communities across the country.
Founded in 1997, the National Child ID Program provides parents and guardians with a tool — the Child ID Kit — that can be used if their child is abducted or runs away. The ID Kit allows parents to more easily collect specific information on their child — including physical characteristics, fingerprints and DNA — that authorities can then use to find them.
Hundreds of Denham Springs Elementary students received the kits to bring home, and Landry said his office has secured enough to be given to all Louisiana students in grades K-5, free of charge.
Speaking after his presentation, Landry called the program a “proactive” way to combat crimes against children, which he said “are on the rise.” Landry noted that 500,000 children go missing in the country every year, which comes to about one every 40 seconds.
“We want to make sure that our children here in Louisiana are safe,” Landry said. “This is a proactive way of doing that.”
The National Child ID Program, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, was created by football coaches following the abduction and death of Amber Hagerman, the namesake for the AMBER Alert, according to the program’s website.
Since then, more than 75 million Child ID Kits have been distributed nationally, including 10 million in 2022. Landry said around 20 states participate in the program.
Landry said the Child ID Kits give parents an easier way to provide “vital” information to authorities should their child ever go missing. The kits include a place for identifying information such as a name and age, an inkless fingerprinting kit, a DNA sample collection, physical identification information, and instructions.
Parents and guardians can also provide the name of their child’s doctor or dentist to help authorities obtain medical and dental records. The back of the pamphlet also has space for a recent photo, which law enforcement agencies said is "instrumental" in finding missing children.
Landry said the kits should be delivered across the state by the end of the month.
“This kit is a tool to help [parents],” Landry said.
Landry and others also stressed the security of the kits, saying they stay with parents and are not collected by any government entity. They are only given to authorities during an emergency, though Landry noted the hope is for no parent or guardian to ever need them.
“These kits stay with parents,” Landry said. “This isn’t something that they give to the government or the school. These are kits they keep in a safe place and, God forbid, if something happens and their child goes missing, they’re able to give that information to law enforcement.”
Local authorities attended the program’s launch at Denham Springs Elementary, including Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and Denham Springs Chief of Police Rodney Walker.
Both stressed the importance of the program and said it provides authorities “a cheat sheet” to find missing children more quickly. They also said the most important time in these types of investigations is within the first 24 hours, so “the faster we can get the information, the better.”
“When we get involved in these investigations, the time frame becomes of the essence,” Ard said. “So the more information [parents] can give us about a missing person, the quicker we get it, and the quicker we can solve it.
“This is just to me like a cheatsheet for the parents to keep filed away in case they ever need it. Hopefully they never need it, but if they do, they’ll have it ready and we can handle it that much quicker.”
Though Walker and Ard noted that missing children cases aren’t as prevalent in Livingston Parish as other areas — and the ones that are reported usually pertain to runaways or a child at a neighbor’s home — they said that the ID kits give them another tool to work with when those cases occur.
“We’re very fortunate, but we know it’s a matter of opportunity for a criminal wanting to do this,” Ard said.
Added Walker: “All of this is a great tool to help families and law enforcement personnel close this thing quickly and get the child home.”
