DENHAM SPRINGS -- Drawings have been submitted to the City of Denham Springs for a tenant build out in Livingston Square. Those plans are for a poké restaurant, the latest food craze to take hold on social media after crossing into the mainland United States from Hawaii.
Poké bowls are the newest sushi iteration, just easier to eat according to chefs. The bowls usually include fish or meat, over rice, combined with vegetables and seasoning with a variety of sauces or dressings. Chefs who were interviewed about the new phenomenon said that poké can be "anything from a fine dining experience, to a combination of ingredients in a styrofoam cup and you're on your way."
The location will be situated at the end of the right row of retail spaces, on the opposite end from Sweet Rolls.
The review process is underway at the city's permit office, and it usually takes three-to-five months for completion once drawings are approved.
Livingston Square is currently anchored by Airborne Extreme trampoline park, with Sweet Rolls on the southwestern corner. Ollie's Bargain Bin will open soon next door at Airborne Extreme, as well as a new salon and nail bar. Mr. Gatti's Pizza and CVS Pharmacy also occupy space in the development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.