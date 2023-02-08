Two members of Livingston Parish’s delegation in the House of Representatives have launched bids for State Senate in the upcoming election.
Rep. Valarie Hodges, of District 64, and Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., of District 71, recently announced campaigns to replace outgoing Sen. J. Rogers Pope, who recently told The News he plans to retire at the end of his current term.
Pope represents District 13 on the State Senate, which encompasses Livingston Parish. His term ends at the end of the year.
Mincey, a former Livingston Parish School Board president who was elected to the House in 2019, was the first to officially launch a campaign, announcing his candidacy via social media late last month.
Mincey transitioned to the House in 2020 following 13 years as a Denham Springs-area school board representative. His district in the House covers the Denham Springs and Walker areas.
The valedictorian of the 1987 class at Denham Springs High School, Mincey graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology. Since 2007, he has served as the safety, health, environmental director at Volks Construction.
In his campaign announcement, Mincey said he is “excited” to run for Senate, adding that he is committed to working “tirelessly for the betterment of District 13 & Louisiana.”
“It has been an honor to serve our community for the last sixteen years,” Mincey wrote. “As a State Representative, I am proud of my voting record, my legislative accomplishments, and my ability to deliver infrastructure projects.
“We need proven leadership in District 13 as we move forward. We need a Senator who has been actively engaged in our community and working with others to solve problems.”
Hodges, who represents parts of Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes in the House, announced her bid in a statement released Tuesday, touting her record as a “reliable conservative.”
A businesswoman and a former missionary, Hodges was elected to the House of Representatives in 2011 and ran unopposed in the next two elections. She is in the last year of her third and final term in the House.
In her campaign announcement, Hodges, who serves as chairwoman of the Comite River Diversion Canal Task Force/Amite River Basin, said she has “a strong pro-business record… is pro-life and pro-Second Amendment… [and] is a fighter who is not afraid to tackle controversial issues.”
"The voters in District 13 and all of Livingston Parish are among the most conservative in Louisiana, both economically and socially, and continue to be concerned about flooding,” she said.
“I have fought to protect their conservative values and have led on vital flood prevention. That’s why I believe voters have been so supportive of my candidacy to represent them over the past eleven years in the state legislature.”
Both Hodges and Mincey are looking to replace Pope, who has spent more than 50 years in public service as an educator and legislator. Pope worked in education for more than 37 years, serving as a teacher, principal, and superintendent in Livingston Parish.
Pope moved into politics after his retirement from the school system, spending time in both the House of Representatives (2007-2019) and the Senate (2020-present).
The election in Senate District 13 will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14.
(Note: Editor McHugh David contributed to this report.)
