Candidates announces bids for State Senate

Pictured from left are Rep. Valarie Hodges, of District 64, and Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., of District 71. Both Hodges and Mincey recently announced bids for State Senate District 13 in the fall 2023 election.

 Photos submitted

Two members of Livingston Parish’s delegation in the House of Representatives have launched bids for State Senate in the upcoming election.

Rep. Valarie Hodges, of District 64, and Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., of District 71, recently announced campaigns to replace outgoing Sen. J. Rogers Pope, who recently told The News he plans to retire at the end of his current term.

