Kerry Efferson was sitting in church on a Sunday morning in July 2016 when the news flashed across her phone.
Officers shot in Baton Rouge.
Pretty soon, everyone else in the congregation was getting the same news alert on their phones. Shortly after, the church stopped its regular service as people began praying in earnest for the officers whose lives were at risk.
“The whole church just stopped what it was doing and everyone started praying for the officers,” Efferson recalled. “It was a hard day. I’ll never forget that day.”
The news that Efferson read on her phone was of a shootout just outside an Airline Highway convenience store on July 17, 2016, when a lone gunman opened fire on law enforcement, killing three and injuring three others.
One of those injured was Cpl. Nick Tullier, a Denham Springs native who wasn’t expected to live for another day.
He survived for nearly six years, a story of hope that came to an end on Thursday.
Efferson was one of hundreds in the greater Baton Rouge area who paid their respects to Tullier, the sheriff’s deputy whose odds-defying recovery inspired thousands in his home state and beyond.
Tullier’s father James made the announcement of his son’s passing shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, saying in a Facebook post, “Our precious son died.” The news was followed by an outpouring of support directed toward the Tullier family from state leaders, law enforcement agencies, and Louisiana residents.
A little more than six hours after his death was revealed, Tullier’s body was taken from a Baton Rouge hospital to his hometown.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers from all nearby agencies escorted Tullier’s body, leading him from Our Lady of the Lake on Essen Lane to Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs. It took the convoy of motorcycles, police cars and SUVs nearly 40 minutes to make the 11-mile trip across parishes on Interstate-12, with several helicopters following overhead.
In Denham Springs, folks lined Range Avenue from I-12 to the funeral home where Tullier’s body was brought. Many held American flags and stood in salute, while others filmed the procession with their cell phones and held their hands over their hearts. Some openly wept and hugged one another.
One woman held up a sign that read, “Rest in peace, hero.”
Efferson was there with her husband, Mike, a now-retired law enforcement officer who heard the radio dispatch of the shootout on that “unforgettable” day nearly six years ago.
“We didn’t know what was happening,” Mike Efferson said of that day. “We were put on high alert. It’s something I can never forget.”
Kerry and Mike Efferson said they have kept up with Tullier’s recovery since that day. As the procession drove down Range Avenue, they stood near the front of Seale Funeral Home, each clutching a small American flag.
“Nick’s free,” Kerry said. “He’s healed.”
A Denham Springs native and a 1994 graduate of Denham Springs High, Tullier was one of several officers who responded to a shootout near the B-Quik on Airline Highway in July 2016, a tumultuous summer in Baton Rouge that began with the police killing of Alton Sterling, a Black man.
Three officers died during the shootout: Sheriff’s deputy Brad Garafola and policemen Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald. Tullier, Bruce Simmons, and Chad Montgomery were injured.
Of those who survived, Tullier’s multiple gunshot wounds were the most severe, with one round hitting him in the stomach, another in his head, and a third in the shoulder.
But despite his critical injuries, Tullier survived for more than 2,100 days, becoming an inspiration to many through his recovery that was regularly documented on the “Nick Tullier Strong” Facebook page.
Tullier, a father of two, had 18 years of service with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office when he was shot.
Tullier spent several years receiving medical treatment in Houston before he and his parents returned to Louisiana in August 2020. But things took a turn earlier this week when Tullier’s family revealed he had become septic and was in “critical” condition.
Well-wishes and words of encouragement poured in after news of Tullier’s passing, with thousands commenting on James’ personal page or the foundation’s page. Several local leaders and officials also released statements about the person who became a hero to many.
Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the flags of the U.S. and the State of Louisiana to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all public buildings within East Baton Rouge Parish until sunset on Friday, May 6.
“Six years ago, Nick selflessly defended his fellow officers, as well as the Baton Rouge community, in the face of a horrendous, targeted act of violence,” Edwards said in a statement. “The sacrifices made by Corporal Tullier, along with Deputy Garafola, Officer Gerald, and Corporal Jackson, weigh continuously on my heart.
“They were true heroes who fiercely loved the community they vowed to protect and serve. Nick’s road these past six years was more difficult than words can describe, and yet he inspired us all with his drive to survive and light of hope.”
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux called Tullier “a true hero” who “defied all odds in recovery through his unwavering tenacity.” Gautreaux said Tullier’s injuries were the result of his “selfless actions to courageously answer the call to protect and serve.” He then credited Tullier’s family for molding him into “such an honorable man.”
In a statement, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Tullier “epitomized what it means to protect and serve.” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Tullier “inspired all of us to do better.”
Through local independent reporter Kiran Chawla, the Tullier family said they were grateful for “every single person for their prayers,” adding that, “We know that is why Nick lived so long & defied the odds repeatedly.”
Below is the entire statement:
“We have watched our son fight every single day. We’re not at a point where we’re ready to talk about it. There is a lot of heartache that can never be put into any words. We thank every single person for their prayers. We know that is why Nick lived so long & defied the odds repeatedly. We ask that you please continue to hold us in your prayers. Aside from that, please respect our privacy.”
