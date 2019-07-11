LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish School Board will consider approving a contract for the new principal of Denham Springs High School at its Thursday meeting.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. instead of its usual 7 p.m. starting time.
The principal’s job opened up when Kelly Jones, who had been principal for 11 years, moved to the Central Office as supervisor of high school curriculum.
The board also will consider approving a notice of substantial completion for three projects:
• Classroom additions at Albany Lower Elementary School.
• Classroom additions at Albany High School.
Ziler & Associates is the architect and Blount General Contractors is the contractor for both projects.
• Renovations at Maurepas School.
Ziler & Associates is the architect and MBD Maintenance is the contractor.
